Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Wednesday at Al Shati Palace.

The duo discussed friendship and co-operation between the two countries, and ways to enhance their relationship in various fields, to achieve the best interests of the two countries.

As he received King Willem-Alexander, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed him and conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa and his best wishes of permanent stability and development to the people of the Netherlands.

The parties discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, and the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as an opportunity to bring people together to discuss the challenges facing the world.

The Netherlands pavilion at the world's fair focuses on sustainability and its importance in shaping the future of the world.

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Dr Hissa Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the Netherlands.

Tom de Bruijn, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Co-operation, and Lody Embrechts, the Dutch ambassador to the UAE, attended the meeting for the Netherlands.

