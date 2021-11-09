President of Comoros says relations with the UAE becoming stronger

The President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, has said historic and strategic relations with the UAE are growing stronger in all sectors.

“These relations are progressing and moving towards important strategic levels,” he told state news agency Wam in an interview.

The UAE has delivered financial support to Comoros since 1979.

Since then, Dh436 million has been invested in the country to support its infrastructure and encourage economic growth.

Mr Assoumani told Wam that his country has plans to become an emerging nation by 2030.

After its “Donors’ Conference” in Paris in 2019, Comoros established a roadmap for strategic projects in its key sectors of tourism, agriculture and the production of sustainable crops.

He said the UAE has supported its efforts to address the pandemic by supplying vaccine vials for its population.

“The UAE has provided us with 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, and China provided us with another 600,000, which enabled us to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population,” he told Wam.

“On behalf of our people, we extend our gratitude to the UAE and its leadership.”

Mr Assoumani said Comoros needed another 400,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, to inoculate the country’s children.

He praised the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and said there was the potential for co-operation between the two countries to reduce carbon emissions so as to achieve carbon neutrality in the archipelago.