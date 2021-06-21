Abu Dhabi Fund for Development pledges Dh35m for key Comoros projects

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) pledged Dh35 million to help people in one of the poorest parts of the world.

The money will be used to bolster quality of life for 360,000 people in the Comoros.

The investment strategy, part of the Mother of the Nation programme, has been launched to enhance the social and financial development of the archipelago.

The ADFD signed an agreement with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to boost the public sector on the islands, particularly in health and education.

“Through this agreement we seek to support sustainable development and improve the living standards of people of the Comoros by ensuring their access to basic services,” said Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the ADFD.

Emirates Red Crescent and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) have teamed up for a project to help development in the Comoros islands. Courtesy: ADFD

The development projects will focus on boosting the agricultural sector as well as setting up medical centres and modern schools to improve educational and healthcare services.

“This will significantly help families in developing their skills, achieving self-sufficiency, besides boosting economic activities and creating new job opportunities across various regions of the Comoros.”

Made up of three islands off the east coast of Africa - Anjouan, Grande Comoros and Moheli – Comoros is regarded as one of the poorest countries in the world.

The average annual wage is said to be around $600 to 700.

The money allocated for the project will be used to support a number of schemes, one of which is the establishment of a clothes factory, costing Dh4.5m, said to benefit 90,000 people.

Dh10m will be spent on a student dormitory with 52 rooms for almost 500 students, while another 13m will go towards two mother and child centres that will serve up to 260,000 patients annually.

Another Dh3m is allocated towards the establishment of a dialysis centre which will provide treatment for almost 2,500 patients annually.

An “agriculture and livestock” to support 1,200 families will be created to the cost of Dh1.5m and a model school for up to 1,000 students will be constructed, costing Dh3m.

"These projects demonstrate the UAE’s mission to support development projects that cater to the sectors that directly affect the well-being of local population,” said Dr Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, secretary general of the ERC.

“Such initiatives reinforce ERC’s leading role in implementing projects and programs that serve millions of people across the globe.”

The UAE has delivered financial support to the Comoros since 1979.

In this time, Dh436 million has been invested into the country to support its infrastructure and encourage economic growth.