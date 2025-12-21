UAE weather: Chance of more showers and fog

More showers could fall across the UAE after the deluge of Thursday and Friday.
While the main front has passed, there was still a possibility of some downpours along with a chance of mist or fog on several days next week.
The widespread heavy rain, thunder and lightning caused flooding and travel disruption with scores of airline flights cancelled or delayed.
Ras Al Khaimah bore the brunt of the weather, with the National Centre of Meteorology saying that 127mm of rainfall were recorded in the Al Ghaznah area over the two days.
Authorities responded swiftly with a clean-up operation and most activities and public areas are now back in operation.
In its five-day bulletin published on Sunday, the NCM said there is a chance of showers in some parts but also of the possibility of mist or fog, particular on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
Fog can cause serious disruption, particularly during the winter, affecting airline schedules and causing problems on the roads.
Temperatures have fallen. The lowest recorded in the UAE on Saturday was 3.5°C, according to NCM.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, will range from 12ºC to 21ºC on Sunday and 11ºC and 23ºC on Monday.
In Dubai, temperatures on Sunday will range from between 15ºC and 22ºC and on Monday between 14ºC and 24ºC.
