Dubai flights cancelled and delayed as UAE storms cause travel disruption

Flights to and from Dubai were cancelled and delayed on Friday after the emirate was lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning for a second day.

Emirates Airline announced on Thursday evening that 13 of its flights due to depart from Dubai International Airport would be suspended due to the treacherous weather conditions.

A number of early morning flights from Dubai's main travel hub - operated by local and international carriers have also been grounded or face delays - according to Dubai Airport's website.

"Adverse weather in the UAE and surrounding region on 18 and 19 December has impacted Emirates operations, with some flights being cancelled, delayed and retimed," Emirates said on its website.

Emirates cancellations

EK977/978 Dubai/Tehran/Dubai

EK823/824 Dubai/Dammam/Dubai

EK945/946 Dubai/Basra/Dubai

EK866/867 Dubai/Muscat/Dubai

EK853/854 Dubai/Kuwait/Dubai

EK835/836 Dubai/Bahrain/Dubai

EK837/838 Dubai/Bahrain/Dubai

EK705/796 Dubai/Seychelles/Dubai

EK656/657 Dubai/Male/Dubai

EK650/651 Dubai/Colombo/Dubai

EK636/637 Dubai/Peshawar/Dubai

EK043/44 Dubai/Frankfurt/Dubai

EK322/323 Dubai/Incheon/Dubai

Workers urged to stay at home

Private sector businesses in areas of the UAE most affected by heavy rain have been urged to implement a remote work policy on Friday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said this directive applies to staff whose roles permit it, aiming to preserve employee health and safety. It follows a decision in Dubai mandating that all government staff work remotely to avoid the adverse weather.

Heavy rain and hail swept into parts of the UAE overnight 00:48

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai urged the public to be vigilant over heavy rain, high winds and thunder and lightning.

Severe downpours have caused flooding on the roads and in communities across the country, leading to lengthy delays on the roads for commuters.

Public beaches, parks and popular attractions such as Global Village in Dubai were closed to ensure public safety.

The wet weather struck Dubai on Thursday afternoon, before Abu Dhabi was hit by heavy rainfall later in the evening.

The Northern Emirates have also been affected by the adverse weather, while heavy rain has been reported across the region.

Residents in Dubai were awoke by cracks of thunder and lightning as heavy rain drenched streets and roads i the early hours of the morning.

A major weather response operation has been launched by authorities in Dubai to help mitigate the impact of the storms.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority has deployed more than 300 fixed and mobile pumps in flood-hit areas to help drain water from roads and ease traffic congestion.

