How to drive safely during heavy rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and high winds are set to hit large parts of the UAE on Thursday and Friday.
The “main rainfall wave” of a sustained bout of unsettled weather is poised to sweep over western regions before moving east to Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening, extending into Friday, said the National Centre of Meteorology.
In its latest five-day bulletin, the bureau warns that wind speeds could reach 60kph, whipping up dust to further hamper visibility and making road conditions challenging.
This means motorists must be extra careful on the roads and take steps to stay safe while driving in low visibility and wet weather.
Braking distance and visibility
Serious road traffic accidents in wet weather are often caused by motorists driving too fast, or not leaving enough braking distance from the vehicle in front.
In reduced visibility, the golden rule of leaving a three-second gap from the car in front should be extended to five seconds to allow enough braking distance in an emergency.
Avoid using cruise control on wet roads because automatic acceleration can lead to a loss of control once tyres regain traction after hydroplaning on standing water.
Following some golden rules can help keep drivers safe during periods of heavy rain and hazardous conditions.
RTA's safe driving tips during and after rain
- Check your vehicle's brakes, tyres, headlights and the level of windscreen washer fluid before journeys.
- Keep a safe distance behind the vehicle ahead.
- Make sure your wipers work well, and use them. Ensure the vehicle's windows and mirrors are clean.
- Reduce your speed. Do not increase your speed to overtake. Wet roads increase the likelihood of skidding and reduce the efficiency of brakes.
- Always follow traffic signs and accelerate gradually when lights turn green. Watch out for emergency or warning signs before entering tunnels or approaching areas with high water levels.
- Use fog lights and regular headlights, but do not use high-beam headlights, which can dazzle other drivers.
- Only use hazard lights in emergencies.
- Be patient and plan for extra travel time. Rainy conditions often lead to traffic delays.
- Stay away from flooded areas and drive cautiously on wet streets. If you encounter flowing or standing water, proceed with caution. Estimating water depth can be difficult. Cars can be swept away in less than 30cm of moving water. If the water appears too deep or is flowing rapidly, turn back and find an alternative route.
- Do not stop your vehicle on the road, to avoid being hit from behind.
- Exercise extra caution at junctions where oil can mix with water, resulting in slippery surfaces.
- When driving in a tunnel, stay in one lane.
- After passing through deep water, test the brakes at a low speed as soon as it is safe to do so.
Plan ahead
Only make essential journeys during heavy rain.
Check social media and National Centre of Meteorology announcements for weather warnings before departure. Listen to the radio for updates.
