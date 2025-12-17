UAE braced for heavy rain, thunder and 60kph winds as storm nears

A weather warning has been issued over heavy rain, thunder, lightning and high winds set to hit large parts of the UAE on Thursday and Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the "main rainfall wave" of a sustained bout of unsettled weather is poised to sweep over western regions before moving eastwards to Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening, extending to Friday.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the bureau forecasts "different intensities of rainfall accompanied with lightning, thunder and hail over limited areas" on Thursday.

It cautions that wind speeds could reach up to 60kph, whipping up dust to further hamper visibility, making for challenging conditions on the roads.

The NCM's online weather map projects heavy rain in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on both Thursday and Friday, with conditions currently expected to ease on Saturday.

Scattered showers and cloudy skies are in store on Wednesday, before the worst of the unstable weather strikes.

Much of the UAE experienced unsettled weather conditions on Sunday, with motorists forced to navigate waterlogged roads.

Ras Al Khaimah had the most severe downpours. Videos from the Storm Centre – a popular UAE weather tracking platform – showed waterfalls on Jebel Jais.

The conditions had been forecast by the NCM, with advisories issued by both Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police urging the public to follow safety guidelines during the adverse conditions.

The NCM said more than 33mm of rainfall was recorded in Fujairah from Saturday to Monday, with 19mm in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan in the same period. About 12.5mm of rain drenched Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

Hazardous roads

The NCM has called on motorists to be vigilant on the roads during potentially hazardous conditions this week.

In an advisory shared on social media, it called on the public to only drive when necessary during rainy weather and to turn on their low-beam headlights during bouts of poor visibility.

The Ministry of Interior also stressed the need for motorists to exercise caution during challenging weather and shared a list of fines in place for those flouting the rules.