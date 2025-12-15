UAE weather: Warnings in place after rain and thunder across Emirates

Rain, lightning and thunder hit parts of the UAE on Sunday, as forecasters said they expected more unsettled weather during the week.
Ras Al Khaimah had the most severe downpours. Videos from the Storm Centre showed waterfalls on Jebel Jais.
Dubai residents also woke up to overcast conditions, while most of Abu Dhabi did not receive rain.
The conditions had been forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, with advisories issued by both Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police urging the public to follow safety guidelines during the adverse conditions.
The NCM warned that winds could pick up speed in the days to come, causing dusty conditions.
The unsettled weather comes as temperatures steadily drop during the transition to winter.
Highs of 30°C are forecast in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with temperatures also set to drop to 24°C by the end of the week.
The UAE receives an average of 8.7mm of rain in the month of December, NCM statistics show.
The average daily temperature in the final month of the year – which combines temperatures during the day and at night – is 20.3°C.
