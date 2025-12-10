Abu Dhabi and Dubai braced for rain with daytime temperatures to drop to 24°C

Rain is expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend with an alert issued for unstable weather poised to sweep across the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned of scattered showers and dusty conditions for a week from Friday.

The NCM's online weather map forecasts rain in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Saturday. More rain is in store in those emirates plus Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The NCM cautioned that winds could pick up speed in the days to come, causing dusty conditions.

Rain in the UAE – in pictures

Waterlogged streets after heavy rain in the Al Furjan area of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Tankers help to clear water from the streets in Discovery Gardens, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National A flooded road in the Discovery Gardens area. Pawan Singh / The National Heavy rain led to flooding in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National A car struggles through the water in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Water is pumped from waterlogged streets in Discovery Gardens. Pawan Singh / The National Large puddles in a residential neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National The aftermath of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Overcast skies on Friday above Mina Port, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Heavy rain and strong winds brought flooding to Umm Suquim Street in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Morning commuters plough through flooded streets in Al Quoz. Antonie Robertson / The National Dubai commuters faced a difficult journey to work early on Friday. Antonie Robertson / The National Morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain and flooding. Antonie Robertson / The National Wet weather in Dubai on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National Some road surfaces were engulfed. Antonie Robertson / The National It was heavy going for those on foot. Antonie Robertson / The National A tree felled by heavy rain and winds. Antonie Robertson / The National Driving conditions were difficult on Friday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National People shelter from the rain under umbrellas. Antonie Robertson / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National Flood waters are seen on the roads around the Ibn Batutta mall area of Dubai. James O'Hara / The National

The unsettled weather comes as temperatures steadily drop during the transition to winter.

The weather centre's latest five-day bulletin forecasts that temperatures in Dubai – which are set to peak at 31°C on Wednesday – will dip as the week goes on, falling to 24°C by Sunday.

Highs of 30°C are projected in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with temperatures also set to drop to 24°C by the end of the week.

The UAE receives an average of 8.7mm of rain in the month of December, NCM climate statistics show.

The average daily temperature in the final month of the year – which combines temperatures during the day and at night – is 20.3°C.

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

MATCH INFO Maratha Arabians 107-8 (10 ovs) Lyth 21, Lynn 20, McClenaghan 20 no Qalandars 60-4 (10 ovs) Malan 32 no, McClenaghan 2-9 Maratha Arabians win by 47 runs

Avatar%20(2009) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Console: PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

Iraq negotiating over Iran sanctions impact US sanctions on Iran’s energy industry and exports took effect on Monday, November 5.

Washington issued formal waivers to eight buyers of Iranian oil, allowing them to continue limited imports. Iraq did not receive a waiver.

Iraq’s government is cooperating with the US to contain Iranian influence in the country, and increased Iraqi oil production is helping to make up for Iranian crude that sanctions are blocking from markets, US officials say.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumped last month at a record 4.78 million barrels a day, former Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said on Oct. 20. Iraq exported 3.83 million barrels a day last month, according to tanker tracking and data from port agents.

Iraq has been working to restore production at its northern Kirkuk oil field. Kirkuk could add 200,000 barrels a day of oil to Iraq’s total output, Hook said.

The country stopped trucking Kirkuk oil to Iran about three weeks ago, in line with U.S. sanctions, according to four people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to speak to media.

Oil exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest supplier, have slumped since President Donald Trump announced in May that he’d reimpose sanctions. Iran shipped about 1.76 million barrels a day in October out of 3.42 million in total production, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 47 cents to $72.70 a barrel in London trading at 7:26 a.m. local time. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 25 cents lower at $62.85 a barrel in New York. WTI held near the lowest level in seven months as concerns of a tightening market eased after the U.S. granted its waivers to buyers of Iranian crude.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Match info Champions League quarter-final, first leg Liverpool v Porto, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score): Manchester City (0) v Tottenham Hotspur (1), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

Selected fixtures All times UAE Wednesday

Poland v Portugal 10.45pm

Russia v Sweden 10.45pm Friday

Belgium v Switzerland 10.45pm

Croatia v England 10.45pm Saturday

Netherlands v Germany 10.45pm

Rep of Ireland v Denmark 10.45pm Sunday

Poland v Italy 10.45pm Monday

Spain v England 10.45pm Tuesday

France v Germany 10.45pm

Rep of Ireland v Wales 10.45pm

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45' 1 og), van La Parra (red card 90' 6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

SQUAD Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Adel Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammed Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Yousef Jaber, Saeed Ahmed, Majed Sorour, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio De Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo, Muhammed Jumah, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club race card 5pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic (PA) Prestige; Dh110,000; 1,400m

5.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic (PA) Prestige; Dh110,000; 1,400m

6pm: Maiden (PA); Dh80,000; 1,600m

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship (PA) Listed; Dh180,000; 1,600m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap; Dh70,000; 2,200m

7.30pm: Handicap (PA); Dh100,000; 2,400m

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Gertrude Bell's life in focus A feature film At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances. A documentary A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life. Books, letters and archives Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.



Match info Australia 580

Pakistan 240 and 335 Result: Australia win by an innings and five runs

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Under 19 Cricket World Cup, Asia Qualifier Fixtures

Friday, April 12, Malaysia v UAE

Saturday, April 13, UAE v Nepal

Monday, April 15, UAE v Kuwait

Tuesday, April 16, UAE v Singapore

Thursday, April 18, UAE v Oman UAE squad

Aryan Lakra (captain), Aaron Benjamin, Akasha Mohammed, Alishan Sharafu, Anand Kumar, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rishab Mukherjee, Niel Lobo, Osama Hassan, Vritya Aravind, Wasi Shah

Brief scores: Kashima Antlers 0 River Plate 4 Zuculini 24', Martinez 73', 90 2', Borre 89' (pen)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

UK’s AI plan AI ambassadors such as MIT economist Simon Johnson, Monzo cofounder Tom Blomfield and Google DeepMind’s Raia Hadsell

£10bn AI growth zone in South Wales to create 5,000 jobs

£100m of government support for startups building AI hardware products

£250m to train new AI models