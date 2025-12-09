UAE to hold Friday prayers earlier from start of 2026

Friday prayers in the UAE are to be brought forward from 1.15pm to 12.45pm from the beginning of 2026.
The change was announced on Tuesday by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. It coincides with the UAE’s announcement of 2026 as the Year of the Family.
The UAE officially changed the timing of Friday prayers in January 2022, which coincided with an amendment to the working week, with Saturday and Sunday becoming the weekend. It had been Friday and Saturday until that point.
The change was introduced to bring the UAE into line with much of the rest of the world, where the working week runs from Monday to Friday.
As part of that shift, the weekly sermon and prayer were set to begin at 1.15pm “throughout the year", replacing the variable seasonal timings previously used. Public institutions worked a half-day on Friday.
Schools and workplaces also adjusted schedules to accommodate the new routine, with Friday becoming a half-day in many government offices and lessons in most schools ending earlier to allow pupils and staff to attend the sermon and prayer.
A circular announcing the latest change was posted on the authority's website on Tuesday. The notice "urged all worshippers to take care to adhere to the new timings", which are to go into effect from January 2. "The Friday prayer will be held at exactly 12.45pm," the circular said.
Sharjah did not change Friday prayer timings and instead switched to a four-day working week, from Monday to Thursday, at the beginning of 2022.
