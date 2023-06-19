Adek launches Dh6m awards to find Abu Dhabi's best schools

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has launched its first awards programme to recognise top performing schools in the emirate.

The Adek Awards will be open to public, private and Charter schools throughout Abu Dhabi and they will celebrate school achievements, innovation and best practices.

The winners will receive recognition and cash prizes of more than Dh6 million, aimed to go towards the winning schools' improvement initiatives.

“The Adek Awards will recognise those of outstanding merit who contribute to building an education ecosystem which nurtures the next generation of lifelong learners,” said Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

“This new awards programme will celebrate schools and individuals who improve and adopt best practices to help attain Abu Dhabi's aspiration of a world-class education system where every student – regardless of their background and learning needs – can realise their full potential and become active and productive global citizens.”

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has opened nominations for the inaugural ADEK Awards until 29 September 2023, with winners across numerous categories to be awarded a share of the AED6 million prize pool. pic.twitter.com/WgwrDkX6Fa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 19, 2023

The awards will also recognise teachers and support staff, she said.

There will be 11 categories, including Best Parental Engagement Award, Best Inclusion Practice Award, Best Professional Development Programme Award, Most Improved Award, Best Student Wellbeing Programme Award, Best Literacy Programme Award and Best Arabic Programme Award.

The Adek Awards will recognise progress in four assessments, with each category featuring different cycles and subjects.

There are also three categories for the individual awards, which include the Principal of the Year Award, Outstanding Teacher Award and Unsung Hero Award.

Adek has confirmed that the awards will be expanded in the future.

Read more A guide to Abu Dhabi's 11 top ranked private schools

“As the categories grow over time, we hope they continue to inspire the emergence of meaningful initiatives that further boost the quality of education provision and encourage educators to continue their strive to enhance learning experiences across our ecosystem,” Ms Musallam said.

Next year's awards will introduce international assessment categories including the Programme for International Student Assessment, Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study and Progress in International Reading Literacy Study.

Submissions to the awards are open until September 29, 2023 and can be made at educationawards.ae.

An expert judging panel will assess each submission before announcing the winners in a special ceremony.

Abu Dhabi's outstanding schools – in pictures