Breaking: UAE government makes major changes to working week

The UAE's federal government will adopt a four and a half day week with Saturday and Sunday as full days off

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Sep. 24, 2014: (R) Ibrahim Al Hmoudi, the Planning Manager at the Urban Planning Council, talks during an interview on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2014, at the UPC offices in Abu Dhabi. (Silvia Razgova / The National) Usage: Sep. 27, 2014 Section: NA Reporter: Ramona Ruiz
Rory Reynolds
Dec 7, 2021

The UAE's federal government departments will shift their working week from January 1, 2022.

Government departments will adopt a new four and a half day working week, with the workforce working Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be the new weekend for government workers.

No specific instructions or guidance was made relating to the private sector.

The new system will mean federal workers will work 7.30pm to 3.30pm on Monday to Thursday and from 7.30am to midday on Friday. There is the possibility of flexible working and work-from-home options on Fridays.

Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 1.15pm throughout the year.

The new long weekend will "boost productivity and improve work-life balance", the UAE Government Media Office said in a tweet.

Updated: December 7th 2021, 8:19 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Breaking: UAE government makes major changes to working week
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Saudi foreign minister at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Senior UAE officials visit Iran
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah Police confiscate hundreds of electric mopeds as riders flout safety rules