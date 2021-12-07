Breaking: UAE government makes major changes to working week

The UAE's federal government departments will shift their working week from January 1, 2022.

Government departments will adopt a new four and a half day working week, with the workforce working Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be the new weekend for government workers.

No specific instructions or guidance was made relating to the private sector.

The new system will mean federal workers will work 7.30pm to 3.30pm on Monday to Thursday and from 7.30am to midday on Friday. There is the possibility of flexible working and work-from-home options on Fridays.

Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 1.15pm throughout the year.

The new long weekend will "boost productivity and improve work-life balance", the UAE Government Media Office said in a tweet.