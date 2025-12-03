New Year 2026 fireworks in the UAE: Where to watch the biggest displays

Large-scale celebrations will take place across the UAE to ring in 2026, from concerts to special events. Expect plenty of fireworks, laser displays and drone shows to elevate the festivities – including several record-breaking spectacles.

Here are all the fireworks shows around the Emirates confirmed so far. More locations are still expected to be announced.

Abu Dhabi

Liwa Festival

Those visiting the Liwa Festival in Al Dhafra will be able to enjoy the fireworks show at midnight. Aside from those at the festival itself, residents and visitors can watch the display from all the main areas around the Tal Moreeb dune, Liwa Festival and Liwa Village.

The festival runs until January 3. Tickets are Dh10.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Fireworks over Yas Bay Waterfron in Abu Dhabi for New Year's Eve. Pawan Singh / The National

The waterfront on Yas Bay will have two shows to ring in the new year. One is family-friendly at 9pm and the other is the traditional countdown at midnight. Guests can watch for free, but fireworks viewing from the pier is restricted to guests with restaurant reservations only. Outlets include Asia Asia, Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Central, LSB, Siddhartha and Zeera.

Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Fireworks display on Burj Khalifa to ring in 2025. Pawan Singh / The National

The most-visited New Year’s Eve fireworks show in the UAE is Burj Khalifa’s. The year-end display promises to be bigger and better this year. Designated free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will open at 5pm on a first-come first-served basis. Major roads in the area will close from 4pm. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authorities are also expected to announce public transport operational hours and stoppages soon.

For those looking for a more catered celebration, Burj Park in Downtown Dubai is hosting a ticketed New Year's Eve party with unfiltered views of the fireworks and the synchronised Dubai Fountain show. There will be live entertainment, children’s workshops and food and beverage options as revellers count down to the New Year. This year, celebrations include a Bollywood twist, with shows produced Frontstage, owned by megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Burj Park opens at 12pm. Tickets are Dh557 for children and Dh997 for adults. Children under 5 enter for free.

Beyond New Year's Eve celebrations, the party continues for a week until January 7 in Downtown Dubai stretching across several locations – from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade – with a daily grand parade with floats, performers and puppets showcasing UAE culture. Live entertainment, aerial displays and immersive light and laser shows will also celebrate Dubai’s past, present and future, developer Emaar said.

Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 the Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert in 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Dubai revellers will welcome the new year alongside Maroon 5 who are returning to the UAE after a year for Atlantis, The Palm's annual New Year's Eve gala.

The chart-topping pop group will help revellers count down to 2026 with an open-air performance, treating guests to some of their greatest hits such as Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved, This Love, Payphone, Maps and many more. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display spanning from Atlantis, The Palm to the Atlantis The Royal in what is set to be one of the grandest end-of-year celebrations in Dubai.

Festivities will begin at 6pm on December 31 with tickets starting at Dh4,500 for children aged 4 to 13 and Dh6,500 for those 14 years and above. Sky Suites have also been introduced this year, featuring private butlers, starting at Dh200,000 for up to 10 guests.

J1 Beach

Located in La Mer South, this sea-facing elevated dining district is hosting its own fireworks show while diners at its 12 restaurants will have a clear vantage point of the Burj Khalifa display in the distance. Each restaurant is also hosting their own celebration to ring in the new year.

The Beach, JBR

Fireworks that will light up the entire beachfront of The Beach, JBR. Photo: Merex Investment

Whether watching from the beach or the waterfront of nearby Bluewaters Island, there are plenty of good viewpoints for the fireworks that will light up the entire beachfront at midnight. You could reserve a table in advance at many of the restaurants offering various packages or take in the festivities at the free public areas, but make sure to find a good spot early as large crowds are expected in the area.

There will also be a festive drone show for the rest of the festive season as more than 1,000 drones light up the waterfront nightly at 8pm and 10pm.

Expo City, Dubai

Expo City Dubai is hosting a New Year's Eve party with a fireworks display. Photo: Expo City Dubai

This Dubai landmark is hosting celebrations with the striking Al Wasl Plaza at the centre of it all. The evening will begin with a celebration for families and children at 8pm, featuring a specially curated playlist of children's music, a confetti-blast countdown and a projection on Al Wasl dome, the world's largest interactive and immersive projection surface. This will be followed by followed by the adult countdown at midnight and a fireworks display.

Tickets are Dh150 per person.

Al Seef

In Old Dubai, head to Al Seef, the family and shopping destination known for its rustic vibe and Arabian-style design for a fireworks show at midnight. While you wait, enjoy several dining options including the Emirati eaterie Al Fanar Seafood, Nablus and Doors Freestyle Grill.

JA Beach Hotel

One of the oldest hotels in the UAE, JA Beach Hotel is hosting a Great Gatsby Gala featuring glamorous 1920s vibe with live bands, DJs and performers. At midnight the sky above the resort's beach will be lit with a fireworks show.

Don your most eye-catching attire and step back into the roaring 20s as you ring in the new year in style at JA Beach Hotel's "Great Gatsby Gala Dinner". Transforming Palmito Garden into a glittering haven, the celebration kicks off with a sumptuous dinner paired with free-flowing pours and dazzling performances from live bands, DJs, and dancers.

Finally, as the clock strikes 12, the sky above ignites in a sea of colour with a spectacular fireworks display. Join the festivities and unlock 10% savings on all bookings made before November 30th

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Beach

Ras Al Khaimah is known for its grand New Year's Eve fireworks display. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

For three years in a row, Ras Al Khaimah has been setting its own fireworks and drone show records for New Year's Eve. They're hoping to continue the tradition this year with a spectacle set to transform the skies above Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Beach.

Guinness World Records-certified feats they already have include the longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks, spanning 5.8 kilometres, and the longest straight-line drones display, a total length of two kilometres.

Al Marjan Island waterfront will also be turned into a festive area, with dedicated areas for families and bachelors. There will be live music performances, children's activities and food lorries, as well as a dedicated camping area. More details are to be announced.