New Year's Eve concerts and events in UAE, from John Legend and Maroon 5 to Roger Sanchez

Pop, RnB, flamenco, Russian balladry, house and dance music are among the sounds you can hear at the numerous New Year’s Eve events taking place across the UAE.

With more shows for December 31 to be announced in coming weeks, expect everything from lavish gala dinners and concerts in some of the country’s most prestigious hotels, to cutting-edge electronic sets in leading clubs.

Here are some ways to ring in 2026, be it in a ballroom or on the dance floor.

John Legend at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

The US singer-songwriter and Egot-winner will headline a New Year’s Eve gala on the hotel’s Palace Terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The black-tie evening includes a reception, dinner and firework display, followed by the live performance featuring songs such as All of Me and Love Me Now.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets from Dh3,500

Maroon 5 at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Expect chart-toppers such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and This Love as the American pop-rock band takes to the stage as the headline act at Atlantis The Palm. Concert aside, the evening includes a lavish buffet dinner and a firework display stretching across Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh4,500

Nassif Zeytoun and Haifa Wehbe at Space 42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Syrian musician Nassif Zeytoun, pictured, will perform a joint New Year’s Eve concert with Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe. EPA

The two Arab pop stars team up for a end-of-year concert in the new Abu Dhabi venue. Expect individual sets featuring Zeytoun’s Mich Aam Tezbat Maii and Wehbe’s Baba Fen among other fan favourites.

Show starts at 9:30pm; tickets from Dh495

Roger Sanchez and Chico Castillo at Five Luxe JBR, Dubai

DJ Roger Sanchez will bring his signature house anthems to Five Luxe JBR’s beachfront New Year’s Eve party. Photo: WireImage

House music anthems and flamenco pop are on the cards at the Dubai superclub.

US DJ Roger Sanchez will lead the affair with a set including hits Another Chance and Turn On the Music, followed by Chico Castillo from the Gipsy Kings performing favourites such as Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba. The countdown will culminate in a seven-minute firework display with views of Ain Dubai.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh2,500

CamelPhat and Mahmut Orhan at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

A packed crowd is expected at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience, where CamelPhat will headline the venue’s New Year’s Eve show. Photo: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

British electronic duo CamelPhat will be on the decks in the outdoor venue, playing their blend of house and melodic techno including the club anthem Cola.

Joining the line-up are Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan, French duo Birds of Mind and Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva. The waterfront venue will also offer glittering views of fireworks across Dubai Harbour.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

Valeriy Meladze and Albina Dzhanabaeva at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

An elegant affair of Russian entertainment led by singers Valeriy Meladze and Albina Dzhanabaeva, alongside sets by comedians Ekaterina Varnava and Alexander Gudkov. The evening includes a lavish multi-course dinner and terrace views overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh2,500

