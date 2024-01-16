Who is in the Egot winners club? All 19 members, from Viola Davis to Elton John

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Elton John became the 19th member of the coveted Egot winners club, an elite collection of creative talents who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The English singer won the award for his Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, a recording of his final North American show.

Before John, Viola Davis was the newest member of the club. The Woman King star won her first Grammy in February last year for the audiobook recording of her memoir, Finding Me. She's the third black female Egot winner, after Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

The prestigious Egot list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Goldberg. While the likes of Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and James Earl Jones could be considered Egot winners, after winning honorary awards at one of the relevant ceremonies, the title is typically reserved for those who have scooped prizes in competitive categories.

Below, we look at the stars who have been awarded Egot status:

1. Richard Rodgers

Egot completed: 1962

The American composer became the first person to win all four awards in 1962. Known for his work in musical theatre, Rodgers – who has more than 900 song credits to his name – is behind the soundtracks for productions such as The King and I and The Sound of Music, written together with Oscar Hammerstein II. He has one Oscar, for a song from State Fair, one Emmy, for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years, six Tonys and two Grammys.

2. Helen Hayes

Egot completed: 1977

The American actress was the first woman to score the Egot title, with her Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for Great American Documents. The star, who died in 1993, was also the first person to win the Triple Crown of Acting, with singular acting wins at the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys. She won Academy Awards for roles in The Sin of Madelon Claudet and Airport, an Emmy for Schlitz Playhouse of Stars and Tonys for her performances in plays Happy Birthday and Time Remembered.

3. Rita Moreno

Egot completed: 1977

The West Side Story actress started off her Egot run with a Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for her turn in the 1961 musical. The Puerto Rican star also has a Grammy for children's album The Electric Company, a Tony for her role in The Ritz and two Emmys for performances in The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files.

4. John Gielgud

Egot completed: 1991

The British actor and theatre director was a screen and stage regular, winning his first of the Egot quartet, a Tony, in 1948 for his role in The Importance of Being Earnest. He went on to acquire an Oscar for his supporting role in Arthur, an Emmy for Summer's Lease and a Grammy for the spoken word recording Ages of Man. He went on to win a second Tony for directing Big Fish, Little Fish.

5. Audrey Hepburn

Egot completed: 1994

The Breakfast at Tiffany's actress was awarded Egot status posthumously, as her Grammy for spoken word album, Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales, was granted the year after her death. Hepburn also has an Oscar for her role in Roman Holiday, an Emmy for her work on Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn and a Tony for her role in the play Ondine.

6. Marvin Hamlisch

Egot completed: 1995

This heavyweight composer has a whopping 12 Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys in total, proving that music really is where you have the most chance of striking Egot gold. Hamlisch, who died in 2012, won Academy Awards and Grammys for his scores for The Way We Were and The Sting, a Tony for his work on A Chorus Line and his four Emmys include his work on a televised performance of Barba Streisand: The Concert.

7. Jonathan Tunick

Egot completed: 1997

The American composer completed his Egot in 1997 with a Tony for his orchestration on the musical Titanic. Tunick also holds an Oscar for his score of A Little Night Music, a Grammy for his arrangement of Cleo Laine's album No One is Alone and an Emmy for his work on Night of 100 Stars.

8. Mel Brooks

Egot completed: 2001

The esteemed director, actor and writer scored three Tonys, a Grammy and an Oscar for writing musical comedy The Producers. Brooks, who is also known for his comedic chops, has a further two Grammys and four Emmys, three of which were for his performances on Mad About You, taking his total tally up to 11 awards in total.

9. Mike Nichols

Egot completed: 2001

The comedian-turned-director, who died in 2014, managed to rack up an impressive 15 awards, with the majority based on his skills in direction. Winning an Oscar for directing The Graduate, Nichols also has a Grammy for Best Comedy Performance for An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May. His four Emmys include nods for directing Angels in America, while his nine Tonys include plaudits for directing plays such as Death of a Salesman and musicals including Annie and Monty Python's Spamalot.

10. Whoopi Goldberg

Egot completed: 2002

The American actress and comedian claimed her Egot in 2002, after she won an Emmy and Tony in the same year. The Sister Act star won an Oscar for her role in Ghost in 1991, while she produced Tony-winning Best Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Goldberg also has one Grammy, for Best Comedy Recording, and two Emmys, for her work on Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and The View.

11. Scott Rudin

Egot completed: 2012

The American film, TV and theatre producer earned his Egot by doing just that – producing. He kicked off his run with an Emmy for producing children's programme He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin', while his 2008 Oscar was for his work on No Country For Old Men. Rudin scored a Grammy for the Broadway cast recording of The Book of Mormon, while he has a staggering 17 Tonys under his belt, including work on musicals such as Passion and plays including Doubt, The History Boys and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

12. Robert Lopez

Egot completed: 2014

The American songwriter is the youngest Egot recipient, having completed his quartet at the age of 39. Lopez is most known for his catchy tunes, having written the Oscar-winning Let It Go from Frozen, as well as Oscar-winning Remember Me from Coco. His two Emmys are for his work on Wonder Pets!, while songs from Frozen and musical The Book of Mormon scored him three Grammys. The latter also netted him two Tonys, along with one for his work on Avenue Q.

13. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Egot completed: 2018

The British composer and musical theatre legend might have six Tonys under his belt, dating back to a 1980 award for Evita, but it was only in 2018 that he achieved Egot status. Webber, who has composed scores for productions such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera, won his only Emmy in 2018 for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, along with Legend and lyricist Tim Rice. The composer, who has written scores for 21 musicals in his career, also has three Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song, You Must Love Me, from the film adaptation of Evita.

14. Tim Rice

Egot completed: 2018

Webber's long-time collaborator is also an Egot holder, sharing some of his awards with the composer for songs he's written the lyrics to. Rice has three Tonys including one for Best Original Score for Aida, one Emmy, five Grammys and three Oscars. The last are all for Best Original Song, for Evita's You Must Love Me, Aladdin's A Whole New World and The Lion King's Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

15. John Legend

Egot completed: 2018

The soulful crooner achieved Egot status in 2018, when he won a Primetime Emmy for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The first black male recipient to join the Egot ranks, Legend has a whopping 11 Grammys to his name, dating back to 2006, while he scored an Oscar in 2015 for Best Original Song for his track Glory from Selma. His Tony, meanwhile, came from co-producing the revival of musical Jitney.

16. Alan Menken

Egot completed: 2020

American composer Alan Menken joined the list of Egot winners in July 2020. EPA

American songwriter and musician Alan Menken became the 16th person on the Egot list in July 2020. Menken completed his personal quartet when he was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for a track he crafted for the Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

The composer has eight Oscars to his name, including wins for his scores for Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas, as well as 11 Grammys predominately for his Disney songs. He also won a Tony in 2012 for his music in Broadway production Newsies.

17. Jennifer Hudson

Egot completed: 2022

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson was awarded her Egot status when A Strange Loop, a musical she starred in and produced, won best musical at the Tony Awards in June 2022. Previously, she had won two Grammys, a Daytime Emmy and an Oscar for her turn in 2006 film Dreamgirls.

18. Viola Davis

Egot completed: 2023

Actress Viola Davis, 57, joined the Egot list after winning her first Grammy in February 2023, for the audiobook recording of her memoir. She's the most Oscar-nominated black female actor in history, with four nods, and she won Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her performance in Fences. She won the Best Lead Actress Tony in 2010 for the same role, as well as the Best Featured Actress Tony for her role in the Broadway play King Hedley II in 2001. She scooped an Emmy in 2015 for her role in TV show How to Get Away with Murder.

19. Sir Elton John

Egot completed: 2024

The multi-award-winning British composer and singer became the latest artist to receive Egot, winning an Emmy Award in 2024 in the category of Outstanding Variety Special for his Disney+ programme, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert.

John has previously won two Oscars for Best Original Song Can You Feel the Love Tonight? from The Lion King in 1994 and I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman in 2019. He won a Tony Award for the original score of Aida in 2000 and is a five-time Grammy Award winner for That’s What Friends Are For in 1987, Basque in 1992, Can You Feel the Love Tonight in 1995, Candle in the Wind in 1998 and Aida in 2001.