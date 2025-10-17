New Year's Eve concert: John Legend to ring in 2026 in Abu Dhabi hotel

John Legend will usher in 2026 in Abu Dhabi with a gala concert at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The US singer will perform on a purpose-built stage at the five-star hotel's Palace Terrace, overlooking the Abu Dhabi Corniche and Arabian Gulf. The evening will include a reception, buffet dining, the concert and an after-party running into the early hours.

Guests are encouraged to attend in black tie or national dress.

Expect to hear many of Legend’s signature songs, from the aching balladry of All of Me and Ordinary People to the upbeat R&B of Love Me Now and Green Light. A pianist and songwriter known for his vibrant blend of soul, pop and gospel, Legend is among the rare artists to achieve Egot status – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony across his two-decade career.

The performance on New Year's Eve is not the first Legend has put on in Abu Dhabi this year, having played his first full-length concert of 2025 with a sold-out show during the Saadiyat Nights concert series in March before launching a world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Lifted.

The concert continues Abu Dhabi’s tradition of high-profile New Year’s Eve events. Last year’s performances included Andrea Bocelli at Emirates Palace, Egyptian pop star Mohamed Hamaki at Mother of the Nation Festival, and a Levantine pop line-up featuring Marwan Khoury, Najwa Karam and George Wassouf at InterContinental Abu Dhabi.

John Legend performs at Emirates Palace on December 31. Tickets begin from Dh3,500 ($950); doors open at 8pm

