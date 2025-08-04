Maroon 5 to headline Dh6,500 per head New Year's Eve party at Dubai's Atlantis The Royal

One year after headlining the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's after-race concert series, Maroon 5 are returning to the UAE, this time for Atlantis The Royal's New Year's Eve gala.
The chart-topping pop group will help revellers count down to 2026 with an open-air performance, treating guests to some of their greatest hits such as Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved, This Love, Payphone, Maps and many more. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display spanning from Atlantis, The Palm to the Atlantis The Royal in what is set to be one of the grandest end-of-year celebrations in Dubai.
Famed for their high-energy shows, the Adam Levine-fronted Maroon 5 are one of pop music’s biggest and most enduring bands. Earlier this year, Billboard named them the No 1 band of the 21st century and No 11 overall top artist. The multiple Grammy-winning Los Angeles group have sold more than 100 million albums and 750 million singles, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100.
A black-tie event, this year’s Atlantis The Royal gala is themed Winter Wonderland and promises a range of theatrical performances and entertainment set against panoramic views of Palm Island and the Dubai skyline.
Lionel Richie was the headline act last year, while Sting performed at the gala in 2023.
"Over the years, our gala has become synonymous with unforgettable performances, exceptional dining and awe-inspiring experiences. With Maroon 5 joining the ranks of past headliners, we look forward to delivering yet another spectacular evening for our guests as we ring in 2026 in true Atlantis style," said Paul Baker, president of Atlantis, Kerzner International.
Festivities will begin at 6pm on December 31 with tickets starting at Dh4,500 for children aged 4 to 13 and Dh6,500 for those 14 years and above. Sky Suites have also been introduced this year, featuring private butlers, starting at Dh200,000 for up to 10 guests.
