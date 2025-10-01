Dubai Fountain reopens with new sound, lighting and choreography

Following a five-month closure, Dubai Fountain opened to public on Wednesday evening.

The Downtown Dubai attraction had been closed over the summer for the first phase of its renovation.

The first show began at 6.30pm, and was welcomed by a large crowd who had gathered to watch its return. While it has not yet been confirmed if there will be new performances at the water, light and music display, developers said in April that the planned renovations would introduce advanced technology, improved choreography and an enhanced sound and lighting system to make the experience more immersive.

The fountain is located in front of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, within the 12-hectare Burj Lake.

Regular show timings will resume with nightly shows every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm. There are also two afternoon performances at 1pm and 1.30pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at 2pm and 2.30pm on Fridays.

Ahead of the reopening, Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar founder and managing director said: “The return of Dubai Fountain is a celebration of Dubai itself – its spirit, its energy, and its ability to inspire the world.

“This landmark has always brought people together, creating shared moments of wonder and joy. When the fountain reopens, it will remind us once again of what Dubai represents: innovation, ambition and the creation of experiences that leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”

The first Dubai Fountain show took place in 2009. AFP

A second phase of renovations will take place in the second quarter of next year. Emaar has not confirmed dates of the next closure.

The fountain, created by Emaar in 2005 and opened in 2009, was designed by Wet Design, the firm that is also behind the famed Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The Dubai Fountain, which can shoot water up to 152 metres in the air, is the largest of its type in the world. It has 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors that help to create mesmerising performances synchronised to a range of musical genres.

The diverse playlist has included artists such as British singer Adele, Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, American pop star Lionel Richie, French chanteuse Edith Piaf and K-pop boy band Exo.