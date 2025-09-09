Sheikh Hamdan shares video of Blood Moon above Burj Khalifa

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has posted a video showing the Moon during the rare total lunar eclipse that was visible in the UAE sky on Sunday evening.

The video shows the Blood Moon at different stages until it concludes and includes the Burj Khalifa skyline.

The spectacular celestial event lasted more than five hours, charming stargazers across the world.

The eclipse reached its peak at 10.12pm and totality continued until 10.53pm.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up perfectly, with the planet casting its shadow across the Moon.

The next total lunar eclipse will be visible in UAE skies on December 31, 2028, while a partial eclipse is expected on July 6, 2028.

Sheikh Hamdan has a large following on social media, including 17 million on Instagram, where he often posts pictures of life in UAE.

