A multiple exposure image shows the 'Blood Moon' during a total lunar eclipse from Kfardbian, north of Beirut, Lebanon. EPA
The Moon turns red during an eclipse observation event by the Dubai Astronomy Group at Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The total lunar eclipse observation event at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Visitors wait for the eclipse at the Dubai event. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The Earth's shadow blocks out light to the Moon. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Llama Bata and her two sons, Zeyad, 14, and Omar, 10, at the Dubai Astronomy eclipse event at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The lunar eclipse observation event at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The full Moon rises above the stadium during the T20 international cricket match against Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah on September 7. AFP
The blood Moon behind Burj Khalifa in Dubai on September 7. AP
Blood Moon wows UAE stargazers during rare lunar total eclipse

Moon takes on dark copper as billions across globe enjoy celestial show

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

September 07, 2025

Stargazers in the UAE and across the globe were enthralled by a spectacular celestial show on Sunday evening as the Moon was bathed in red for a rare total lunar eclipse.

The celestial event took place as the Moon passed through Earth’s shadow in a sequence of phases that lasted more than five hours.

More than 250 people gathered to view the phenomenon at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library during an event organised by the Dubai Astronomy Group.

The Blood Moon eclipse was expected to be visible to about 87 per cent of the world’s population, including those in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

The eclipse reached its peak at 10.12pm and totality continued until 10.53pm.

The eclipse was expected to end just before 1am on Monday, with the Moon spending 82 minutes fully eclipsed, making it one of the longest total lunar eclipses in years.

Dubai mother Llama Bata brought her two sons, Zeyad, 14, and Omar, 10, to see the eclipse.

Llama Bata and her two sons, Zeyad, 14, and Omar, 10, attend the lunar eclipse observation event by the Dubai Astronomy Group at Mohamed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
“It’s the first time we’ve watched the eclipse properly through a telescope and I think they got very excited to see it because we know that it’s a very rare occasion,” she said.

“My eldest son is very much into astronomy and we actually found out about the event through his school.”

The event had six main telescopes, with several standbys.

Visitors were given the chance able to observe the different phases of the eclipse, with the Moon forecast to transition from a faint penumbral dimming at 7.28pm GST to totality by 9.30pm, when it was due to turn a striking red.

Inspiring the next generation

For many young enthusiasts, it was their first time witnessing a lunar eclipse through professional equipment.

Fatma Nasser, 14, said the experience sparked a new curiosity in her about astronomy.

“It was really interesting to see the Moon turn red,” she said.

“It’s my first time seeing a lunar eclipse through a telescope and I really enjoyed it.

People attend the lunar eclipse observation event by the Dubai Astronomy Group at Mohamed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
“I wasn’t so interested in astronomy before but after today’s event I think I might start coming to more of these so I can see the Moon and planets up close.”

Khadijah Ahmed, operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy group, said this enthusiasm among the youth in the UAE has been growing steadily.

A surge in interest since UAE Mars plans

“We have noticed there has been a lot of interest in astronomy especially after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed announced the plans in 2017 to go to Mars and to build the city on Mars,” she said.

“The interest has been explosive ever since from everybody, not just in the UAE, I would say internationally.”

The science behind why a total lunar eclipse appears in the skies. Photo: Dubai Astronomy Group
She said that Sunday’s event drew global attention, with more than 30 countries joining the group’s live-stream on YouTube.

“I have done many eclipse events before, but I have not seen this many countries involved in it and this many events happening on the same night,” she said.

Why the Moon turns red

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon align perfectly, with the planet blocking sunlight from directly reaching the lunar surface.

Instead of going completely dark, the Moon glows red because Earth’s atmosphere bends sunlight, filtering out the blue wavelengths and allowing the warmer red and orange tones to pass through, earning it the Blood Moon nickname.

The phenomenon is safe to watch with the naked eye, but binoculars and telescopes enhance the view.

The Blood Moon seen from the Cech capital, Prague. EPA
The Blood Moon hangs in the sky next to the Tokyo Skytree tower in Japan. EPA
A partial lunar eclipse as seen from Najaf in Iraq. AP
Iranians take a selfie as they watch the total lunar eclipse event in Tehran. EPA
People watch as the moon shines during a total lunar eclipse over Kfardebian village, north east of Beirut. AP
A man uses a telescope to view the Blood Moon from inside the Samburu National Reserve, 350km from Nairobi, Kenya. EPA
The Blood Moon pictured from Shanghai. AFP
Onlookers watch the total lunar eclipse from a park bench in Leipzig, Germany. AP
Muslims offer prayers called kusuf while others watch the lunar eclipse in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
A long wait for the next one

Astronomy enthusiasts who missed Sunday’s Blood Moon will have to wait several years before they can witness another from the Emirates.

The next lunar eclipse visible in the UAE will be a partial one on July 6, 2028, while the next total eclipse will take place on December 31 of the same year, a rare New Year’s Eve event.

