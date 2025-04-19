The Dubai Fountain is scheduled to hold its last show on April 19 before closing temporarily. Photo: Emaar
Dubai Fountain to close for restoration after last show this weekend

Renovation will introduce advanced technology and improved choreography

Evelyn Lau
April 19, 2025