Dubai Fountain to close for restoration after last show this weekend

Dubai Fountain will be closed to visitors for five months following its final show on Saturday, April 19. The work will begin in May and will introduce advanced technology, improved choreography and an enhanced sound and lighting system to make the experience more immersive, say developers. The project is expected to be finished by October. Areas surrounding the fountain in the 12-hectare Burj Lake will remain open to the public, as will access to the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. “Dubai Fountain stands as a reflection of Dubai’s bold vision and its ability to captivate and inspire on a global scale,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, which owns the attraction. "This restoration underscores our commitment to maintaining its legacy as a beacon of creativity and excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the fountain in all its renewed splendour." The fountain, created by Emaar in 2005 and opened in 2009, was designed by Wet Design, which was also behind the famous Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas. The Dubai Fountain, which can shoot water up to 152 metres in the air, is the largest of its type in the world. It has 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors that help to create mesmerising performances synchronised to a range of musical genres. The diverse playlist has included artists such as British singer Adele, Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, American pop star Lionel Richie, French chanteuse Edith Piaf and K-pop boy band Exo.