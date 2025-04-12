As Dubai Fountain temporarily closes, where to watch water shows in the UAE

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/02/06/dubai-fountain-closure-renovation/" target="_blank">Dubai Fountain</a>, one of the city's best-known attractions, is closing for five months for renovation. Its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/28/dubai-fountain-closing-final-show-renovation/" target="_blank">last show</a> will take place on April 19. Upgrades are set to begin in May to introduce advanced technology, improved choreography and an enhanced sound and lighting system to make the experience more immersive, say developers Emaar. While the popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-at-50/2021/10/28/uae-then-and-now-from-tracts-of-desert-to-the-metropolis-of-downtown-dubai/" target="_blank">Downtown Dubai</a> attraction is closed there are other spots in the UAE to watch a dancing fountain show. Here are some to visit. Luxury hotel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/18/worlds-50-best-hotels-dubai-atlantis/" target="_blank">Atlantis The Royal</a> wowed the world with its ambitious design elements, which through a mix of sculptures, fountains and installations pay tribute to the power of water. At the centre of this is Skyblaze, a 28 metre-high fire and water fountain that encapsulates myriad water forms, fire bursts, lights and music each night. The Marina Dancing Fountain by Emaar is on the 7km pedestrianised Marina Walk. While it may be smaller than others, the fountain still offers an impressive and colourful nightly display that lights up in time to music. There are shows every 20 minutes, from 9am to 11pm and 6pm to 10pm. The fountain can be found between Starbucks and NRG gym. Dubai Festival City Mall’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/17/free-things-to-do-children-uae/" target="_blank">Imagine Show</a>, which takes place nightly in Festival City Bay, is a multisensory experience that combines lasers, lights and flames all working in time with music. Using lasers, Imagine projects images and stories on to the water fountains. The shows take place every half an hour starting from 7pm to 11pm. At Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront, a nightly schedule of fountain shows follows themes of poetry, music and heritage. The colourful shows are set against the backdrop of Sharjah’s skyline, and can also be watched from the deck of abras and dhows floating by the waterfront. From Saturday to Wednesday, there are shows from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, while on Thursday and Friday the last show is at 12.30am. Several restaurants at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/12/27/huna-yas-mall-a-guide-to-the-food-hall-and-co-working-space-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Yas Mall</a> offer al fresco dining overlooking The Fountains, which light up throughout the day to entertain shoppers. The shows between noon and 2pm, and 6.30pm and 10pm each day are choreographed to light and music, making those the best times to stop by. All shows are 30 minutes. The Emirates Palace Fountain is a pleasant spot to visit, with water displays set to music and lights. Located in front of the entrance of the hotel, it offers a relaxing atmosphere, especially in the evening when the lights come on. The fountain operates daily from 3pm to 11.30pm. During the cooler months, there's even an outdoor cafe nearby. Yas Marina’s fountain is a family favourite, where children often gather during the day to run between the plumes of water that shoot from the ground. By night, the fountain lights up to music, to be enjoyed by parents and children alike.