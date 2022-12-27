Huna Yas Mall: A guide to the food hall and co-working space in Abu Dhabi

Tazal, BB Social Dining and Saigon are some of the restaurants at the newly opened Huna, an 800-seat food hall in Yas Mall.

The space is on the ground floor near Marks & Spencer and across from H&M. It spans more than 3,500 square metres and includes an outdoor dining terrace and co-working space.

Here’s what's currently at the food hub.

Elixir Bunn

The coffee shop was founded in Riyadh in 2014 and has now made its way to the UAE capital. Sit down to enjoy a cup of coffee with a pastry or cake or perhaps grab a bag of beans on your way out to enjoy the brew at home.

Tazal

This is the second branch of the home-grown restaurant. The first, at Al Qana, opened earlier in the year and was recognised by Michelin in the Bib Gourmand section of its first Abu Dhabi guide, released last month. Tazal serves up European cuisine with a clear Arab influence.

O'rush

For those with a sweet tooth, O'rush has something for everyone. Originally opened in Dubai, it now has its first branch in Abu Dhabi. Expect treats such as fresh brownies, O’Nuts (similar to doughnuts) and cookies.

Tea by M

The boutique speciality tea house offers high-quality organic beverages from farmers around the world, including in Japan, China, India and Sri Lanka. In addition to tea, it also sells gift sets and accessories.

Maxzi The Good Food Shop

Home to the chocolate-fed wagyu steak, Dubai’s award-winning burger outlet has made its way to Abu Dhabi. The casual restaurant has dishes including chicken, burgers, ramen and panini sandwiches, as well as steak.

Taco Ville

Billing itself as the “first Mexican taqueria in Saudi Arabia, the brand, inspired by the Palmitas village in Mexico, has landed in the UAE with tacos, quesadillas, burritos pizza and more.

Habib Beirut

The traditional Lebanese restaurant found success at Expo 2020 Dubai and has now opened in Abu Dhabi. Items on the menu include favourites such as hummus, falafel and kebabs.

Philotimos

An authentic Greek eatery from the founders of BB Social Dining. While they have a branch opened at Dar Wasl Mall, this marks their first in the capital. Broken down into meze and grill, the outlet offers dishes served in sharing-style portions.

Blu Fried Chicken

Emirati chef Khaled Alsaadi is behind Blu Fried Chicken, known for its sliders, tenders and wraps. It also serves baos, truffle fries and more.

Ti Amo

Offering a menu with bruschetta, salads, pasta and more, Ti Amo is for those who crave Italian. It also has a dessert menu with items such as classic tiramisu and panna cotta. There's also a children's menu so that the youngsters can enjoy too.

Saigon

The popular Vietnamese restaurant in JLT has opened its second branch. Expect dishes such as the Banh mi (traditional homemade Vietnamese sandwiches), salads, pho, grills and more.

BB Social Dining

The celebrated Asian restaurant is known for forgoing the traditional menu format and categorising dishes based on the four Bs — baos, bowls, barbecue and bites. The menu, which draws on culinary influences from Asia, the Middle East and beyond, is designed to encourage social dining and there’s no difference between starters and main courses.

Kiosks smaller outlets

There are also small kiosks inside the space, including Crazy Brownie, Royce Chocolate, Orient Delight and Sugar Moo for those with a sweet tooth. Lebanese brand Al Rifai also has a spot in Huna, as does Bella Delizioso. For those who prefer a spot of food shopping, QKO Asian Market has also opened a small shops — offering treats from Korea, Japan and Thailand.