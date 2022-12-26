Things to do at Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Island, from biking and swimming to adventure hubs

Abu Dhabi is turning out to be the UAE’s prime spot for sports and adventure fanatics.

A city-wide wellness programme that aims to further promote a healthy lifestyle among residents was recently unveiled by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

This ambition is supported by ample investment in infrastructure — including the Hudayriyat Island project that houses numerous facilities that cater to thrill-seekers.

Only recently, a 15km mountain bike trail was inaugurated on the island, adding to its activities. For those who are interested, here's a guide to the other facilities that can be used on Hudayriyat Island.

What is Hudayriyat Island?

The 3,000-hectare island is a community with a focus on fitness and nature. Cycling and jogging tracks, a sprawling obstacle course, courts and other action-packed areas can be found on the island.

The island is connected to Abu Dhabi via a suspension bridge that is an extension of Sheikh Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street. Aside from the main road, the island can also be accessed through cycling lanes.

Trail X

The recently unveiled attraction is for those who enjoy mountain biking or off-roading, with a facility set on a rough terrain.

Trail X has four difficulty levels for all riders. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

The trail spans 15km and offers visitors four difficulty levels coded in colour: green (for beginners and casual riders), blue, red and black (for advanced riders).

Cycling track

For a more laid-back cycling experience, the island offers a stretch of five to 10km cycling tracks. The primary cycle network offers north-south and east-west connections along major road paths and green spaces. Shared cycling facilities can be found on the secondary network, which is embedded in local communities.

Jogging track

Those looking for a leisurely run can make use of the island's serene jogging tracks. Several venues across the island have such paths, including 321 Sports, Bike Park, as well as the Hudayriyat Beach for a seaside jogging experience with a view.

Hudayriyat Beach

The island offers 600 metres of swimming space on the beach, which also has other facilities for a variety of sports and activities. The beach features a cycling track, a running path, as well as four courts for football, volleyball, basketball and tennis.

Hudayriyat courts

The island boasts 23 courts that adhere to international specifications and standards — including four beach football fields, four football pitches, two beach volleyball courts, four volleyball courts, four basketball courts and four tennis courts.

OCR Park

The park is home to the largest permanent obstacle course site in the UAE. It features an adult track with eight obstacles and eight fitness stations between each obstacle, as well as a children's track with six smaller obstacle challenges. There is also a welcome centre with changing rooms.

The facility, which is sponsored by Sabco Sports, hosts classes and boot camps that people of all ages can enrol in, to be trained by qualified personal trainers and instructors. The facility is also people-of-determination-friendly.

The OCR Park features two tracks for adults and children. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

Passes for adults are Dh150 during weekends, and Dh100 on weekdays. For children, passes cost Dh75 on weekends and Dh50 on weekdays.

The park is open from 9am-3pm and 6pm-midnight (weekdays), and 6am-noon and 7pm-1am (weekends).

Bike Park

The bike park has three trails: the inner one is designed for beginners, built from asphalt and designed in a loop. It is recommended for children who are being introduced to cycling.

The intermediate trail is for more experienced riders. It is also built using asphalt.

The outer dirt trail is for advanced off-road cyclists, and features a number of tunnels and rest areas.

The park offers a cinematic biking experience against a sunset backdrop. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

Circuit X

Four unique facilities can be found in Circuit X.

The BMX park offers two types of tracks for experienced and advanced riders. Various water-themed attractions can be seen at Splash Park.

The Skate Park at Hudayriyat Island is at Circuit X. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

The Skate Park caters to new and experienced skateboarders and scooter riders, where they can try obstacles and get tips from coaches on site. Adventure rope courses await visitors at the High Ropes Park.

Circuit X also features a wall climbing area, as well as a zip line.