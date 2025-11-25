Week-long New Year celebrations in Downtown Dubai, home of the Burj Khalifa fireworks

One of the UAE’s biggest New Year’s celebrations is expanding to a full week and introducing Bollywood entertainment to the mix, with a little help from megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Downtown Dubai, home to the world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks, is preparing a week-long celebration starting December 31, stretching across several locations – from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade. While the fireworks are reserved for New Year’s Eve, the wider festivities will include a grand parade with floats, performers and puppets showcasing UAE culture. Live entertainment, aerial displays and immersive light and laser shows will also celebrate Dubai’s past, present and future, developer Emaar said.

While the full performance remains under wraps, the scale is "unprecedented", the company said.

Fireworks display on Burj Khalifa for the new year 2025 celebration at Dubai Mall in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival drone and fireworks New Year’s Eve display held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Fireworks at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, during the evening of December 31. Victor Besa / The National The crowd enjoys the circus show during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, at Al Wathba. Victor Besa / The National The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival will attempt to set four Guinness World Records once again. Victor Besa / The National There will be fireworks for 50 minutes at Al Wathba, while 6,000 drones take to the sky for 20 minutes, creating a special show with lasers and light. Victor Besa / The National The crowd enjoys the circus show at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Hourly fireworks displays at Al Wathba started at 6pm and were set to continue every hour until 11.40pm, after which the world record-breaking show would begin. Victor Besa / The National Visitors arrive at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, at Al Wathba. Victor Besa / The National A fountain show during the evening of December 31, at Dubai Mall. Pawan Singh / The National Children ready for New Year Eve's celebrations at Dubai Mall. Pawan Singh / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, held at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Entertainment during New Year's Eve at Dubai Mall in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

A new element this year is a series of Bollywood shows and performances produced by Frontstage, owned by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

New Year’s Eve festivities across Downtown Dubai remain free and open to all, but celebrations at Burj Park, a ticketed space, will also return. The park provides added comfort, atmosphere and the best vantage point for the highly anticipated countdown and fireworks show.

Similar to previous years, there will also be children's workshops, as well as food trucks and stalls.

"We are creating a celebration on an unprecedented scale, with a stage larger than ever before and performances that will astonish and inspire," said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar. "Every moment, every light and every spectacle has been designed to capture the spirit, creativity and ambition of our city. It will be a night for the world to witness and remember."

Tickets to Burj Park's New Year's Eve tickets are priced at Dh550 for children aged between 5 an 12 years (free for those under 5). Adult tickets are priced Dh950

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Dubai World Cup factbox Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor(9) Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey(4) Most wins by an owner: Godolphin(9) Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow(2)

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.

“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.

“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

THE POPE'S ITINERARY Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Harry%20%26%20Meghan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELiz%20Garbus%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Duke%20and%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now