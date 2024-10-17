New Year's Eve fireworks: Prices for Burj Khalifa 2024 show range from Dh580 to Dh10,000

It's never too early to discuss one of Dubai's most extravagant occasions – Burj Khalifa's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/24/burj-khalifa-fireworks/" target="_blank">world-famous</a> fireworks display and laser show. Several restaurants, hotels and other viewing spots around Downtown Dubai are already open for early-bird bookings, with prices ranging from Dh580 for a ticketed event at Burj Park to Dh10,000 for the Viewing Deck at the Palace Downtown hotel. This week, Emaar announced its New Year's Eve gala at Burj Park, which arguably has the best uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa's fireworks display. This option is relatively cheap compared to most others in the vicinity, with tickets costing Dh580 per adult (up from Dh300 last year) and Dh370 for children aged five to 12. Visitors can access about 10 food and beverage stalls, as well as enjoy live entertainment and children's activities. The tickets include a Dh60 dining voucher for adults, and a Dh30 dining voucher for little ones. The open-air venue will be dotted with picnic tables and bean bags. Tickers are on sale from October 24, with the mandatory badge collection at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall from December 26 to 30. Road closures are typical during New Year's Eve, so check updates from the RTA for the best way to commute to the venue. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 5pm. <i>More details are available on mydubainewyear.emaar.com</i> If booking a table for dinner is more your style, hotels around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/08/08/uaes-spectacular-wedding-proposals-from-burj-khalifa-moment-to-escape-room-engagement/" target="_blank">Burj Khalifa </a>have several New Year's Eve packages at their restaurants – though most are pricier than Burj Park. The Restaurant at Address Dubai Mall is offering a buffet spread with international cuisine options, from 6.30pm to 1.30am. Those who want to sit indoors will pay from Dh2,700 per person, inclusive of soft beverages, while terrace seating starts at Dh3,800. The pool deck is also accepting reservations, starting at Dh6,800 per person. Guests aged five to 12 get a 50 per cent discount. The dinner is complemented with a live three-piece band, as well as a DJ spinning tracks later in the evening. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 428 7961</i> Dinner at Al Bayt restaurant in Palace Downtown will start at 7pm and run until 2am. With a Middle Eastern sharing-style menu, the restaurant is ideal for families who prefer a laid-back meal with clear views of the show. Indoor pricing starts at Dh2,750 per person, while the terrace is reserved for a group of up to 15 people, and priced at Dh27,000. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 428 7961</i> Also at Palace Downtown, this restaurant is ideal for those looking for an Asian meal alongside the fireworks show. A five-course menu featuring Thai classics is on the cards, with dinner served from 7pm to 2am. Indoor seating starts at Dh2,700 for adults, inclusive of soft beverages, and Dh1,350 for children aged six to 11. For guests who want prime viewing spots outdoors, it's Dh4,700 for adults and Dh2,350 for the little ones. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 428 7961</i> With awe-inspiring vistas of Burj Khalifa and panoramic sights of the Dubai Fountain and Downtown Dubai at large, this spot is one of the most expensive for those willing to end the year on an extravagant note. The deck at Palace Downtown will offer a lavish dinner buffet plus live music to set the mood. Dinner will be served from 7pm to 2am, priced at Dh10,000 per person, inclusive of all-you-can-eat food and free-flowing drinks. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 428 7961</i> The restaurant-lounge in the lobby of Address Downtown offers Burj Khalifa views from both its indoor and outdoor seating areas. The venue will be adorned with festive decor, complete with a buffet and cooking stations, plus live performers. Indoor seating starts at Dh4,500 per person, inclusive of soft beverages, while the outdoor option costs up to Dh7,000. The party begins at 7pm and ends in the early hours. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 436 8888</i> While the majority of stand-alone <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/15/new-years-eve-2023-burj-khalifa-fireworks-packages/" target="_blank">restaurants dotted around the Dubai Mall promenade</a> have yet to finalise their New Year's Eve rates, this Italian restaurant is already taking bookings. Packages are divided into four categories, starting with bronze at Dh2,100 per person for a four-course set menu on an indoor table with partial views of Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. It goes up to Dh4,200 for platinum seats, along the promenade with front-row seats to the fountain show and clear views of the fireworks and laser show. On the menu will be Italian classics such as risotto funghi, chicken cacciatore and burrata gnocchi topped with gold leaf. <i>Reservations can be made on 04 330 5990</i>