At Dh370 per child and Dh580 per adult, the ticketed event at Burj Park offers a relatively cheap way to enjoy this year's fireworks gala. Photo: Emaar
At Dh370 per child and Dh580 per adult, the ticketed event at Burj Park offers a relatively cheap way to enjoy this year's fireworks gala. Photo: Emaar

Lifestyle

Things to do

New Year's Eve fireworks: Prices for Burj Khalifa 2024 show range from Dh580 to Dh10,000

From a ticketed event at Burj Park to lavish hotel buffets, here are some venues to catch the show

One Carlo Diaz

October 17, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender