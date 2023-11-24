Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks and Dubai Fountain plans announced

With more firepower and pyrotechnic elements, this year's New Year's Eve fireworks show at Burj Khalifa is set to be its biggest and grandest.

The show is an annual highlight of the UAE's New Year's Eve festivities, drawing in vast crowds from the Emirates and beyond.

City developer Emaar Properties said a crew of experts and technicians have been working for more than 671 days fine-tuning the fireworks display, one of the largest in the world. Thousands are set to witness the dazzling display in Downtown Dubai, which can be seen from vantage points across the city to ring in the ew year.

A record 325 firing positions have been placed around Burj Khalifa for the show. These will fire into 2,800 different directions made possible by 15,682 pyrotechnic elements, each meticulously co-ordinated using special computer technology, to transform the sky into an intricate pattern of colours and shapes.

A special show for the Dubai Fountain has also been planned for New Year's Eve. Chris Whiteoak / The National

At the foot of Burj Khalifa, a special show for the Dubai Fountain has also been planned.

Directed by Peter Kopik, known for his work with fountain choreography, the blend of water, light and sound will be synchronised with Burj Khalifa's display.

For the Dubai Fountain, hundreds of shooters have been installed, which will propel water up to 150 metres high. More than 6,600 lights and 127 strobe strings will illuminate the water, while 6,700 fog nozzles will add to the dramatic display.

While access to Downtown Dubai for the fireworks display is free, a limited number of tickets for prime viewing spots in Burj Park are on sale, starting at Dh150.

Ticket holders can access the venue from 4pm. There will be live entertainment, as well as more than a dozen food trucks on site, with each pass inclusive of one meal and two drinks.

A list of venues with Burj Khalifa views that are currently accepting reservations for New Year's Eve is available here.

More information about Burj Khalifa's fireworks is available at mydubainewyear.emaar.com