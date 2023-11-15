New Year's Eve: Prices for Burj Khalifa fireworks range from Dh150 to Dh7,000 this year

Burj Khalifa takes centre stage every New Year's Eve for its world-famous, record-breaking fireworks display and laser show – and this year is no exception.

What is exceptional, though, is the prices charged by the restaurants and cafes surrounding the world's tallest building (think Dh2,500 at Tim Hortons).

However, those who don't want to break the bank – or indeed jostle with the crowds – have an additional option this year, as Emaar has announced its first-ever ticketed year-end party at Burj Park.

The event, which will afford uninterrupted views of both the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain shows, is priced at Dh150 for children between four and 12, and Dh300 for adults. This is significantly lower than booking a table at restaurant in the Dubai Mall / Burj Khalifa vicinity (more on this below).

Burj Khalifa Fireworks and light shows have lit up Burj Khalifa for years. Photo: Ralph Larmann / Emaar

Ticket holders can access the venue from 4pm. There will be live entertainment, as well as over a dozen food trucks on site, with each pass inclusive of one meal and two drinks.

If cost is no bar, here are some venues with Burj Khalifa views that are currently accepting reservations for December 31.

Sky Views Observatory

The observation deck will be transformed into a party area with live entertainment and a selection of food and drinks. Packages start at Dh1,200 per person, including one with the venue's “edge walk” experience.

Time Out Market

It's going to be an all-out party at Time Out Market. Photo: Time Out Market

The sprawling food hall in Souk Al Bahar is throwing a Hall of Wonders-themed party on New Year's Eve, complete with DJs, musicians, stilt walkers, magicians and contortionists to keep the buzz going until midnight.

Tickets start at Dh1,000 per person and go up to Dh5,000 for terrace seats with a direct view of Burj Khalifa.

The ticket price is redeemable against the bites and beverages offered by the 17 food vendors, with more than 250 dishes to choose from.

Maison De Curry

Maison De Curry has one of the most expensive packages this year. Photo: Maison De Curry

Also at Souk Al Bahar, which sits across the Dubai Fountain from Dubai Mall, eclectic restaurant Maison de Curry will charge a staggering Dh7,000 per person for a seat on the lower deck.

This includes a five-course set menu, champagne and, of course, picturesque views of the fountain and Burj Khalifa.

Dish Dash

Dish Dash serves Mediterranean food. Photo: Dish Dash

The Arabic and Mediterranean restaurant on the Dubai Mall promenade is serving a four-course set menu on December 31. A seat in the VIP area costs Dh3,000, but tables start from Dh1,500 per person. All the seats have Burj Khalifa views.

Carluccio's

Three seating options are available at the Italian restaurant, starting from Dh2,100 per person for a table inside and going up to Dh3,675 for a seat along the promenade.

The four-course menu includes dishes such as truffle burrata, potato lentil soup, ragu tagliatelle, gnocchi quatro formaggi, grilled salmon and panettone.

Social House

Social House tickets range from Dh1,499 to Dh2,999 per person. Photo: Social House

Diners can choose from five packages, with tickets ranging from Dh1,499 to Dh2,999 per person. Children aged four to 10 enter for half the price, and those below four dine for free.

The set menu includes dishes such as mushroom soup, margherita pizza, Wagyu robatayaki, chilli garlic prawns, fried calamari, sizzling lasagne, apple pie and tiramisu.