Seven places to watch fountain shows in the UAE

The last show at the Palm Fountain on The Pointe took place in Dubai for the last time at the weekend. The Guinness World Record-breaking fountain, which opened in October 2020, closed on Monday.

In a statement, a representative for Nakheel told The National: "After careful consideration and planning, The Fountain at The Pointe is closing on Monday, May 15. We will update you with further information in due course. Nakheel remains committed to providing the best experiences possible to citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai.”

The Palm Fountain featured 128 super shooters, 3,000 LED lights that changed colour as the fountains danced to music, and was capable of firing water more than 100 metres into the air.

While it may have been the biggest fountain in the UAE, it’s certainly not the only one. Here are seven other spots to watch a dancing fountain show.

The Dubai Fountain

The Dubai Fountain in Downtown Dubai. AFP

In the centre of Downtown Dubai, you’ll find the UAE’s most famous water show – the Dubai Fountain. Positioned in the centre of Burj Lake, at the foot of the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain puts on nightly shows at half-hour intervals that attract thousands of tourists and residents.

With 6,600 lights and jets capable of shooting water up to 500 feet in the air, it makes for an impressive show – no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

When it opened its doors earlier this year, Dubai’s newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal wowed the world with its ambitious design elements, which through a mix of sculptures, fountains and installations pay tribute to the power of water.

At the centre of this is Skyblaze, a 28-metre high fire and water fountain that encapsulates myriad water forms, fire bursts, lights and music each night.

Imagine, Dubai Festival City Mall

A special Diwali light show at Imagine, Festival City. Reem Mohammed/The National

Dubai Festival City Mall’s Imagine Show, which takes place nightly in Festival City Bay, is a multi-sensory experience that combines lasers, lights and flames all working in time with music. Through lasers, Imagine projects images and stories on to the water fountains, and often lights up to the backdrop of firework displays on special occasions such as Eid Al Fitr and National Day.

The shows take place each night starting at 7pm.

Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront fountain shows illuminate Sharjah’s night sky with five displays a day. Photo: Al Majaz Waterfront

At Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront, a nightly schedule of fountain shows take place that follow themes from poetry, musical and heritage. Taking place at 30-minute intervals from 6.30pm onwards, the colourful show is set against the backdrop of Sharjah’s skyline, and can also be watched from the deck of abras and dhows floating on the waterfront.

Marina Walk, Dubai

Located on the 7km pedestrianised Marina Walk is the Marina Dancing Fountain by Emaar. While it may be smaller than others, the fountain still offers an impressive and colourful display that lights up in time to music each night.

Taking place at 20-minute intervals between 6pm and 10pm, you can find the fountain between Starbucks and NRG gym.

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Yas Marina’s fountain is a family favourite, where children often gather to run between the plumes of water that shoot from the ground during the day. Then by night, the fountain lights up in time to music, to be enjoyed by parents and children alike.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Several restaurants at Yas Mall offer al fresco dining overlooking The Fountains, which light up throughout the day to entertain shoppers. However, the shows between noon and 2pm, and 6pm and 10pm each day are choreographed to light and music, making it the best time to stop by.