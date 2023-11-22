Christmas and New Year's Eve meals and parties for under Dh500 in Dubai

Going out for Christmas brunch or New Year's Eve dinner during the busy, festive season needn't necessarily break the bank.

Although Dubai has a reputation for its extravagant year-end soirees, a number of venues are dishing out more affordable options, priced at Dh500 and below. Here are some to check out.

Christmas Eve

Cafe de Paris

Tenderloin with mashed potatoes and candied onion. Photo: Cafe de Paris

The Parisian restaurant in Business Bay is serving a three-course set menu on December 24.

Diners can choose from smoked salmon with beetroot focaccia, foie gras with tajine bread or roast scallops with chestnut sauce for starters. The main course includes 180g tenderloin with mashed potatoes and candied onion, tiger prawns risotto with lobster bisque and slow-cooked chicken breast. End the meal with a Christmasberry cake of chocolate yule log.

December 24; 7pm-midnight; Dh199 per person; Business Bay; 050 751 2318

Drift Beach

The beachside venue at One & Royal Mirage Dubai is serving a set menu on Christmas Eve. Dishes include white shrimp with wild mushroom, shellfish nage foam and charred leek, ravioli stuffed with three cheeses, and foie gras with apple mango chutney, toasted brioche and nuts.

For desserts, the restaurant is serving poached pear with gingerbread and chestnut ice cream, a traditional yule log and a fruit platter.

December 24; 7pm-10pm; from Dh385 per person; One & Royal Mirage Dubai; 04 315 2200

The Restaurant

Diners at the Address Grand Creek Harbour restaurant can indulge in a four-course Christmas-themed menu, while being serenaded by live entertainment.

On the menu are dishes such as goose terrine, roasted duck breast and a hazelnut chocolate Christmas log.

December 24; 6.30pm-10.30pm; from Dh450 per person; Dubai Creek Harbour; 04 275 8833

Sfumato

Stracciatella ravioli from a limited-time festive menu. Photo: Sfumato

Diners can choose from a limited-time festive menu, with relatively reasonably priced dishes at this restaurant at The Opus by Omniyat.

A la carte dishes include slow-cooked beef cheek with grilled parsnips and cranberry sauce (Dh195), sage-rubbed chicken with orange-glazed carrots (Dh140), stracciatella ravioli (Dh95) and smoked duck salad (Dh90).

December 10 to 30; 6pm onwards; Business Bay; 058 101 5649

McGettigan's Factory

The popular pub is serving either a roast rib-eye or a classic roast chicken for diners on Christmas Eve. Both come paired with buttered cauliflower and a choice of beverage.

December 24; noon onwards; Dh129 per person; Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah; 054 994 1461

Vivaldi

The Italian-Mediterranean restaurant at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel is hosting an evening brunch on Christmas Eve.

Start the meal with a selection of breads and cheeses, followed by salads such as lentil and Caprese. Hot appetisers include fried squid and shrimp tempura. For mains, diners can expect roasted beef or turkey and baked salmon, followed by a selection from the dessert table.

December 24; 7.30pm-10.30pm; from Dh249 per person; Port Saeed; 056 216 0072

Khyber

If you're looking for rich, North Indian cuisine for Christmas Eve, this family-friendly restaurant at Dukes The Palm has a set menu with dishes such as turkey vindaloo, kundan kaliya and kandhari murgh among others.

December 24; 6.30pm-11pm; from Dh245 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 455 1101

Christmas Day

Trader Vic's

Celebrate Christmas tropical-style at this Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah gastropub.

Its Tiki brunch features a seafood bar including green-lipped mussels, smoked salmon and oysters There is also a salad bar, cheeseboard and live grilling station that serves different meat cuts, from lamb chops to chicken kebab. There is also a Christmas carving station with roast turkey, Angus strip loin and bone-in lamb leg.

December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh399 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 230 0050

Shi

The Christmas brunch will have Chinese and Japanese dishes, from dim sum to sushi. Photo: Shi

The restaurant at Bluewaters is hosting a Christmas brunch, serving Chinese and Japanese dishes, from sushi and dim sum platters to wok wild rice and slow-cooked duck. There is also a vegan menu option.

Children aged six and under dine for free, and they will also be treated with gifts from under the restaurant's Christmas tree. A live singer will serenade the guests with holiday tunes.

December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh300 per person; Bluewaters; 04 393 9990

Asado

Asado is located in Palace Downtown, which is adorned with festive decor. Photo: Palace Downtown

Expect a four-course dinner featuring South American flavours at Asado on Christmas Day.

Starters include quail egg with avocado cream, beef tongue slices with garlic-parsley vinaigrette, roasted beef with anchovies and tuna dressing among other appetisers. For mains, guests can choose from grilled meats such as chorizo and strip loin, served with rocket Parmesan salad, truffle fries and grilled vegetables.

The meal ends with a sweet treat such as caramel mousse, dulce de leche, raspberry silk and white chocolate ganache.

December 25; 6.30pm-11.30pm; from Dh450 per person; Downtown Dubai; 04 428 7961

Cucina

Roast turkey with all the trimmings at Cucina. Photo: Marriott Hotels

The Italian restaurant at Marriot Resort Palm Jumeirah is hosting a family-friendly brunch, complete with an appearance by Santa.

Dishes include roast turkey with all the trimmings, alongside a selection of focaccia, cheeses, pizza and pasta, as well as classic Italian desserts such as tiramisu and gelato. A musical duo is on-site to provide entertainment, and there is a dedicated play area for little ones.

December 25; 1.30pm-4.30pm; from Dh495 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 666 1408

Koko Bay

Brunch by the beach is how Koko Bay is celebrating Christmas Day this year.

While a DJ and live performers set the mood, diners can indulge in sharing-style starters, including Alaskan crab maki roll, smoked tomato and basil arancini or king oyster mushroom and halloumi kushiyaki. For mains, there's robata sea bream filler, Wagyu beef galbi and roasted turkey breast. End the meal with Christmas pudding and coconut lemon grass basque cheesecake.

December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh300 per person; Palm West Beach; 04 572 3444

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai is hosting a family-friendly day brunch. Photo: Raffles Dubai

Held in the hotel's ballroom and garden, the Christmas Day brunch features a selection of roasted meats and live carvery, plus some seafood options, fine cheeses and an array of desserts.

The hotel is replete with festive decor and offers live entertainment as well as a visit from Santa bearing gifts for children.

December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh450 per person; Wafi; 04 324 8888

Mott 32

Enjoy Bluewaters and JBR views from the 73rd floor. Photo: Mott 32

Curated by chef Frankie Yang, the festive brunch menu at this Address Beach Resort restaurant features Asian flavours, from soft shell crab and sweet and sour chicken to 42-day aged Peking duck salad.

For dessert, diners can expect sesame tart with lime, sea salt and pine nuts, as well as a sweet version of a xiao long bao, with an almond and chocolate ooling tea filling. Live entertainment includes Chinese calligraphy artists crafting bespoke fans for guests.

December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh475 per person; Dubai Marina; 04 278 4832

New Year's Eve

Claw BBQ

Ring in the New Year with an all-American buffet at this Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah restaurant.

Live entertainment aside, brunch includes a seafood bar with oysters, shrimps, white clams and black shell mussels. There is a live carving station with herb-marinated roasted beef and slow-roasted turkey with all the trimmings. Also on-site is a salad bar, guacamole station and a table full of sweet treats.

December 31; 8pm-midnight; from Dh399 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 230 0054

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

For those looking to party, this izakaya-style venue at Pullman Dubai Downtown is offering an unlimited drinks package to welcome 2024.

Music from resident DJs will dominate the dance floor, and those who want to have some bites can also opt for another package that includes free-flowing drinks and a selection of dishes such as chicken karaage and mochi stuffed wings.

December 31; 9pm-1am; from Dh450 per person (drinks only); Pullman Dubai Downtown; 04 412 6666

Miss Lily's

Also one for partygoers, the Caribbean-inspired venue at Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai has various drinks packages in store for guests on New Year's Eve. The evening will be livened up by New York DJ Juss who will be spinning tracks until late. Guests can opt to extend their packages after 12.30am for an additional fee.

December 31; 8pm onwards; from Dh250 per person; Trade Centre; 04 356 2900

Bombay Bungalow

Kebabs, pani puri and other Indian fare are on the menu. Photo: Bombay Bungalow

The Indian restaurant at The Beach Mall is serving a five-course dinner on New Year's Eve.

There are two seating options, indoors and outdoors, and the menu features dishes such as lentil soup, aloo tiki chaat and guacamole pani puri for starters. For mains, diners can expect buratta butter chicken, veg jalfrezi and a kebab platter. The meal ends with moong dal kunafa or kufi falooda. A vegetarian menu is also on offer.

December 31; 8pm onwards; from Dh500 per person; JBR Walk; 800 6928779

Virgin Izakaya

This restaurant at Bluewaters has two seating options for its New Year's Eve celebration, with the outdoor area providing front-row seats to the fireworks show on the Dubai Marina skyline.

Both packages come with a set menu, with dishes such as caramelised miso eggplant, Wagyu steak and bluefin tune steak. Other Japanese delights, such as sashimi, tataki and hand rolls, are also on offer.

December 31; 8pm onwards; from Dh500 per person; Bluewaters; 058 523 1702