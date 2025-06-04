Yas Bay Waterfront will host fireworks on the first three days of Eid. Victor Besa / The National
Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Several venues are hosting displays to celebrate the festival

David Tusing

June 04, 2025

Both private and public sector workers in the UAE have been granted a long weekend for Eid Al Adha, with the public holiday starting on Thursday, June 5.

The religious festival officially begins on Friday, June 6 and runs until Sunday, June 8.

Fewer venues than usual have announced plans to put on a fireworks display to mark Eid Al Adha this year, but some places will still be lighting up the sky and putting on a show.

Fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Bay Waterfront will host fireworks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9pm. It is free of charge, but a more comfortable viewing experience can be secured by booking a table at a surrounding restaurant like Daikan, Bua Thai Cafe, Cafe Del Mar Abu Dhabi, Barbossa or Paradiso.

Fireworks in Dubai

Riverland Dubai

Riverland will host laser shows and fireworks. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts
Riverland will host laser shows and fireworks. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Riverland, located within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, is celebrating with daily laser shows at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and adds a fireworks display at 9.30pm. Park entry costs will apply.

Fireworks in Sharjah

Developer Arada has put together a series of celebrations at its Sharjah communities Aljada, Masaar and Nasma Residences, including fireworks.

They will take place at 8pm on Friday, lighting up the skies above Aljada, while family-friendly celebrations will run from 6pm to 10pm daily across all three days of the Eid holiday.

No fireworks

A number of popular locations have confirmed to The National that there will be no fireworks for Eid Al Adha due to the hot weather. These include Dubai locations such as The Beach in JBR and Bluewaters Island.

The adventure-focused Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi has also said it will not host displays this Eid.

Tourism authorities in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have also ruled out fireworks displays.

