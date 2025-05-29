UAE workers will be granted a long weekend for Eid Al Adha. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
News

UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Employees to receive a long weekend to mark the festival

The National

May 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Private-sector workers in the UAE will enjoy a long weekend in celebration of Eid Al Adha next week.

Employees will be granted leave from Thursday to Sunday, June 5 to 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.

The public holiday, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, corresponds with the break given to public sector employees.

Public and private sector staff in the Emirates are typically allocated the same number of public holidays each year.

The UAE on Tuesday confirmed that Eid Al Adha would begin on Friday, June 6, after the crescent moon heralding the start of a new Islamic month was observed.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Adha commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

Updated: May 29, 2025, 8:43 AM
UAE Eid Al Adha 2025 Holidays
