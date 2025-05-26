Egyptian action film Project X is directed by Peter Mimi. Photo: Synergy Art Production
Egyptian action film Project X is directed by Peter Mimi. Photo: Synergy Art Production

Culture

Eid Al Adha 2025: The biggest movies coming to Middle East cinemas

Film fans can look forward to a selection of action and horror features

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

May 26, 2025