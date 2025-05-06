Indians at Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and more

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-2025-best-looks-shah-rukh-s-coups-zendaya/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/06/met-gala-2025-best-looks-shah-rukh-s-coups-zendaya/">Met Gala</a> debut on Monday, making history as the first Bollywood actor to attend the annual fundraiser, one of the biggest nights in fashion. The suggested dress code this year was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/">Tailored for You</a>, inspired by black dandyism and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's latest exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Khan arrived with acclaimed designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/18/deepika-padukone-wears-sabyasachi-sari-on-cannes-red-carpet/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/18/deepika-padukone-wears-sabyasachi-sari-on-cannes-red-carpet/">Sabyasachi Mukherjee</a>, who dressed him in an all-black ensemble. Khan's look featured a single-breasted, floor-length, elongated coat with wide lapels. He accessorised with jewellery, including one piece with a giant bejewelled "K", and a walking cane. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/29/iifa-awards-2024-highlights-rekha-shah-rukh-khan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/29/iifa-awards-2024-highlights-rekha-shah-rukh-khan/">Shah Rukh Khan</a> is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the black dandy is demonstrating his superstardom on a global stage," Sabyasachi said on Instagram. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani also made her Met Gala debut, showing off her baby bump in a black gown embellished with a golden breastplate, designed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/03/20/indian-couturier-gaurav-gupta-and-his-life-partner-navkirat-sodhi-find-healing-after-tragedy-through-design/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/03/20/indian-couturier-gaurav-gupta-and-his-life-partner-navkirat-sodhi-find-healing-after-tragedy-through-design/">Gaurav Gupta</a>. The breastplate, in the shape of two hearts linked by a chain, represented mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. Advani, who is expecting her first child with actor Siddharth Malhotra, finished her look with a long train, an homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, the fashion icon who made history as the first black creative director of <i>Vogue</i>. Singer and actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/punjabi-sensation-diljit-dosanjh-to-perform-for-the-first-time-in-dubai-this-week-1.195920" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/punjabi-sensation-diljit-dosanjh-to-perform-for-the-first-time-in-dubai-this-week-1.195920">Diljit Dosanjh</a> also made his Met Gala debut, and honoured his Punjabi culture and Indian royalty. He was dressed like a king in an all-white ensemble by Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung, a look that featured a sherwani and elaborate cape, as well as chunky jewellery and a turban. Met Gala veterans Isha Ambani, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/04/who-is-natasha-poonawalla-the-indian-businesswoman-who-made-waves-at-the-met-gala/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/04/who-is-natasha-poonawalla-the-indian-businesswoman-who-made-waves-at-the-met-gala/">Natasha Poonawalla</a> and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also returned. Ambani chose Indian designer Anamika Khanna to put together her look this year. The heavily embroidered ensemble, which included a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, took more than two years to put together, Khanna told <i>Vogue India</i>. “We used a little bit of semi-precious stones, some traditional pearl work, and drew inspiration from black dandy style – the small elements they incorporated, the reasons behind their choices,” Khanna said. Entrepreneur Poonawalla, who grabs headlines with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/05/02/natasha-poonawallas-striking-met-gala-tribute-to-karl-lagerfelds-cat-choupette/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/05/02/natasha-poonawallas-striking-met-gala-tribute-to-karl-lagerfelds-cat-choupette/">her show-stopping Met Gala looks</a> every year, turned to Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Inspired by dandyism, but in an Indian context, Poonawalla's sculpted look featured a dramatic collar and an exaggerated peplum waist, with the train and jacket covered with Parsi Gara embroidery – a nod to Poonawalla's heritage. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas, who co-ordinated her look with husband Nick Jonas, channelled retro Hollywood glam in a polka dot gown by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain. But the highlight of her look was a necklace featuring a giant 241.06 carat rare emerald, a piece by Bulgari High Jewellery, for which she is a brand ambassador. The Magnus Emerald necklace is a part of a collection the Italian house has yet to unveil. Chopra Jonas also wore an emerald and diamond ring, as well as diamond and platinum earrings, also from Bulgari. Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel also returned to the Met Gala this year, in a custom all-black look by American designer Thom Browne. The suit featured a beaded, corseted bodice embroidered by Indian craftsmen, and a cape. Also walking the red carpet were designers Mukherjee and Malhotra, who made appearances in their own creations.