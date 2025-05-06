Met Gala 2025: Best tailored looks of the night, from Zendaya to Shah Rukh Khan and S Coups

The world's biggest stars donned their best menswear-inspired looks for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/05/04/met-gala-guestlist-shah-rukh-how-to-watch/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/05/04/met-gala-guestlist-shah-rukh-how-to-watch/">Met Gala 2025</a>, one of fashion's most illustrious occasions. The suggested dress code this year was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-2025-theme-looks/">Tailored for You</a>, inspired by black dandyism and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's latest exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-best-worst-looks-rihanna-katy-perry-blake-lively/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/05/05/met-gala-best-worst-looks-rihanna-katy-perry-blake-lively/">Zendaya</a>, a co-host last year, wore a perfectly tailored white trouser suit with a matching wide-brim hat by Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, singer Teyana Taylor, went for a stunning zoot suit look with a red, feather-adorned top hat and a huge matching cape dripping with flowers and bling. She collaborated with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter for the look. Elsewhere, gowns were influenced by men's suiting and pinstripes. Model Gigi Hadid, who said she was inspired by 1920s singer and actress Josephine Baker, chose a shimmery gold halter gown by Miu Miu. Diana Ross turned heads as the more than five metre train of her white coat swallowed the carpet. The music icon said the look and accompanying gown, by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie, was special because it had the names of all her children and eight grandchildren embroidered on it. Met Gala chairwoman, <i>Vogue</i> editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, draped a baby blue coat over a white gown by Louis Vuitton, one of the gala's sponsors. Wintour arrived at the event with actor Colman Domingo, a co-chairman on the night. Domingo, who wore a pleated, gold-adorned cape over a grey and black suit by Valentino, said his look was an homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, the fashion icon who made history as the first black creative director of <i>Vogue</i>. Domingo's co-chairman Pharrell Williams wore one of the night's most striking looks, a double-breasted evening jacket made entirely of pearls. Williams, the Louis Vuitton menswear creative director, said 15,000 pearls were arranged in a pinstripe design on the jacket, which took 400 hours to construct. A smattering of international celebrities attended the event, including Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made history as the first male Bollywood star to attend the Met Gala. Khan, who arrived at the red carpet with designer Sabyasachi, who created the actor's look for the night, said he was "nervous", but was encouraged to attend the event by his children. K-pop star S Coups, a member of the hit group Seventeen, also walked the red carpet, in a layered grey look by Boss. This year's spring exhibition was inspired by Monica L Miller's book <i>Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity</i>. The gala is meant to be fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. At the start of the evening, the event had raised a record $31 million, the first time the event has crossed the $30 million mark and eclipsing last year’s haul of more than $26 million.