What to expect at the Met Gala, from Shah Rukh Khan to A$AP Rocky and Madonna

One of fashion's greatest spectacles - <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/10/met-gala-theme-explained-superfine-tailoring-black-style/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/10/10/met-gala-theme-explained-superfine-tailoring-black-style/">the Met Gala</a>- is taking place on Monday in New York. As the fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and also the opening night of its annual exhibition, the Met Gala has established itself as an indulgent, extravagant event where guests vie for the title of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/07/met-gala-2024-memes/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/07/met-gala-2024-memes/">most creative outfit</a>. This year's theme is Tailored for You, which takes its cues from the subject of the exhibition: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In essence, the exhibition is a long overdue look at how black fashion – from Congolese Sapeurs, to African-American street style – has shaped, influenced and inspired fashion culture, and as such the opening night gala is widely expected to be a celebration of black designers, as well as designers of colour. We can look forward to a steady parade of famous faces in known and more obscure black designers, at an evening designed to spotlight black excellence. Each year, the Met Gala is chaired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/12/04/vogue-chief-anna-wintour-gives-fashion-fans-a-front-row-seat-with-inventing-the-runway-exhibition/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/12/04/vogue-chief-anna-wintour-gives-fashion-fans-a-front-row-seat-with-inventing-the-runway-exhibition/">Anna Wintour</a>, who hand-picks her co-chairs for the evening. This year she has invited men known for their fashion kudos that includes the actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as well as musician, record producer and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/01/louis-vuitton-pharrell-williams-menswear-pre-fall-hong-kong/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/01/louis-vuitton-pharrell-williams-menswear-pre-fall-hong-kong/">Pharrell Williams</a>. Basketball player LeBron James will be honourary co-chair. In addition, a supporting host committee has been announced, that includes the fashion designers Grace Wales Bonner, Dapper Dan and Olivier Rousteing, plus stylist and fashion editor Edward Enninful. Film director Spike Lee is on the list, as are actors Regina King and Ayo Edebiri, plus athletes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/05/simone-biles-ends-great-paris-olympics-campaign-with-floor-exercise-silver-after-beam-fall/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/05/simone-biles-ends-great-paris-olympics-campaign-with-floor-exercise-silver-after-beam-fall/">Simone Biles</a>, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson. Musicians Tyla, Usher, Doechii and Janelle Monae are involved, as are artists Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker and Jordan Casteel. The official guest list is always a tightly guarded affair, yet that does not stop the rumour mill going into overdrive. This year, there is a lot of chatter around Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan making his debut. Numerous outlets are citing that he will be dressed by Indian designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/03/natasha-poonawalla-wears-a-sabyasachi-sari-to-attend-2022-met-gala/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/03/natasha-poonawalla-wears-a-sabyasachi-sari-to-attend-2022-met-gala/">Sabyasachi</a>, who also dressed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/05/05/alia-bhatt-priyanka-chopra-helped-calm-my-nerves-before-met-gala-debut/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/05/05/alia-bhatt-priyanka-chopra-helped-calm-my-nerves-before-met-gala-debut/">Alia Bhatt</a> for her first appearance on the Met red carpet. Actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/07/met-gala-2024-best-dressed-zendaya-cardi-b/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/07/met-gala-2024-best-dressed-zendaya-cardi-b/">Zendaya</a> and her stylist Law Roach are widely expected to return, as together they have succeeded in elevating her red carpet arrivals into an art form. For 2024, she wore not one, but two show-stopping looks, arriving in custom Maison Margiela before changing into vintage Givenchy. Madonna is also expected to make an appearance. Something of a Met Gala veteran, the pop music star has a track record of collaborating with the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Moschino. So, if she does make an appearance, it will probably be in something custom made and a bit bonkers. Given that A$AP Rocky is one of the co-chairs, it feels safe to assume that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/05/20/rihanna-welcomes-first-child-after-high-fashion-self-affirming-pregnancy/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/05/20/rihanna-welcomes-first-child-after-high-fashion-self-affirming-pregnancy/">his partner Rihanna</a> will be in tow. Beloved by the fashion industry for her fearless style, there are high expectations for her look. Whether she opts for an established name or someone totally under the radar, she is under pressure to deliver something remarkable. While the A-list arrivals on the red carpet are carefully timed to give everyone their moment to shine, once inside, the evening is a exhibition opening. Mobile phones are strongly discouraged, and the seating plan is personally overseen by Anna Wintour, who apparently also has the final word on who is invited to the event, according to the <i>New York Times</i>. Guests are given a tour of the exhibition, days before it opens to the public, before enjoying a seated dinner. Given the complexity of this year's theme – and a proven record of guests getting it wrong in the past – this year's red carpet has the potential to be a place of reckoning. The evening is orchestrated as a careful rebalancing of an industry traditionally skewed to favour white, male designers, and as such will also expose tropes and lazy interpretations. While we all hope all the guests will rise to the challenge and astound us all with the depth of understanding, there is the real possibility we could see careers crash and burn if there is even the slightest whiff of mockery or colonial rhetoric. Elsewhere, the ban on mobile phones is in place to stop the sharing of what happen inside, and retain the air of mystique. Not everyone sticks to this rule however, such as when an image was posted that had Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson smoking in the toilets. Elsewhere, a few have managed to get themselves banned, including US President Trump. While she did not go into details, in 2017 on James Corden's late night television show, Wintour did admit that the president was on her list of those to “never invite back". Elsewhere, some guests have vowed to never repeat the experience, with comedian Tina Fey going as far to describe it on the <i>Late Show with David Letterman</i> in 2015 as a being a gathering of "all the people you would want to punch in the whole world". Of course, the most infamous moment of the Met Gala must be the 2014 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/jay-z-solange-seen-jewellery-shopping-in-manhattan-1.452927" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/jay-z-solange-seen-jewellery-shopping-in-manhattan-1.452927">argument between Solange and Jay-Z</a> in an elevator that was captured on security camera, amid rumours of the rapper's infidelity. Thanks to the eight-hour time lag between New York and the UAE, watching the event live will involve staying up most of the night. However, if that is your thing, then it is being streamed live on YouTube and on <i>Vogue</i> platforms, starting at 2am UAE time.