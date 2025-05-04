Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. AP
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. AP

Lifestyle

What to expect at the Met Gala, from Shah Rukh Khan to A$AP Rocky and Madonna

The evening is set to be a celebration of black excellence as global stars take to the red carpet

Sarah Maisey

May 04, 2025