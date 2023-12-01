Sunsets and guitars: Pharrell Williams presents Louis Vuitton collection in Hong Kong

Louis Vuitton presented its men’s pre-fall 2024 show under the bright lights of Hong Kong’s waterfront Avenue of the Stars on Thursday evening.

The show not only marks the brand's debut in the vibrant city, but is also the first pre-fall collection designed by music mogul Pharrell Williams, who became creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear earlier this year.

The performer-turned-designer interpreted the season as bold and colourful, with tropical prints and orange-hued sunsets displayed across oversized garments.

Prints came splashed across everything from Bermuda-style shorts, to short-sleeved shirts and bags, featuring surfboards, sunsets and even crabs, reiterating the maison's close link to travel – Louis Vuitton, after all, began life as a luggage manufacturer.

There are clear 1970s and 1980s influences with baggy fits and contrasting colours, plus a nod to the designer’s musical background with an eye-catching guitar-shaped bag.

As the show ended, a series of drones lit up the night sky, spelling out the word “Lovers” with the LV logo entwined, while nearby boats were adored with LV-printed sails.

In keeping with the nautical theme, Pharrell wore a naval-inspired white suit and hat as he joined male models on the runway for his closing walk.

Guests at the show included Chinese actor Wang Hedi, Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Chow Yun-fat, with his wife Jasmine Tan.