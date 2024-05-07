Six of the best memes from the Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 is the biggest night for fashion, welcoming designers and celebrities dressed in incredible creations at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

It was also the source of plenty of memes.

This year’s theme, Garden of Time, which coincides with the Costume Institute’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition, may have attempted to be whimsical and surreal, but the discerning eyes of the internet quickly turned some of the fashion moments into viral jokes.

Here are six of the best memes audiences produced for this year’s Met Gala.

1. Dan Levy in Loewe

A regular at the Met Gala, Levy wore a black suit by Loewe with the bottom detailed in colourful floral pattern, which prompted the internet to provide its commentary.

Levy is best known for his starring role as David Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. The award-winning show ran for six seasons and firmly placed Levy as a talented actor, comedian and style icon.

Actor Dan Levy at the Met Gala 2024. Photo: @Abheythere / X

2. Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the Met Gala in a Richard Quinn dress paired with an over-the-top hat by Philip Treacy.

Known for her influential and unique fashion choices on the hugely popular show Sex and the City and its sequel, And Just Like That, Parker is no stranger to bold looks.

Read More Looks for Met Gala 2024 theme Garden Of Time - in pictures

However commentators online couldn’t help but compare her outfit at the Met Gala with another famous look Parker is known for.

In the 2008 film version of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw is ditched at her wedding by her infamous on-again-off-again boyfriend Big, wearing an extravagant Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, paired with a blue bird-of-paradise-themed hat.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Richard Quinn dress, large Philip Treacy hat and Briony Raymond jewellery. Photo: @blackcindyy / X

3. Ed Sheeran in Stella McCarney

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran made his Met Gala debut this year.

More famous for his powerful lyrics and melodies than his interest in fashion, the internet was surprised to see Sheeran in attendance wearing a light blue Stella McCartney suit. They were also surprised by his outfit, which was eerily similar to one worn by Troy Bolton, Zac Efron's character in the film High School Musical.

Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Boltons tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DR97ZwLCOa — Georgia (@georgia_211) May 7, 2024

4. Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne

Star of hit films Mission: Impossible and The Greatest Showman as well as the series The White Queen, Ferguson is now most well known for her role as Lady Jessica in the Dune films.

Thanks to Dune's futuristic sci-fi aesthetic and distinctive personal style, Ferguson is closely watched for her avant-garde fashion selections.

But her Thom Browne gown at the Met Gala had some interesting feedback.

Dune actress Rebecca Fergesson in a full body black gown by Thom Browne at the Meme Met gala 2024. Photo: @billydyson / X

5. Cardi B in Giambattista Valli

Rapper Cardi B loves making a statement.

Dressed in an avant-garde gown by Windowsen, her gothic and glamorous look, from the over-the-top hair, to the long nails and gown silhouette, reminded the internet of the flamboyant and loveable Disney villain Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Rapper Cardi B in an extravagant Giambattista Valli gown. Photo: @krajnjekriticno / X

6. Models in colour gowns

The internet couldn’t help itself when four models dressed in sparkling colourful outfits on the red carpet were instantly compared to famous Disney characters.

Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, the fairy god mothers of Aurora in Disney’s 1959 film Sleeping Beauty, were dressed in similar colours throughout the film.