Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Vogue editor Anna Wintour will be the honorary co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala. AFP
Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Vogue editor Anna Wintour will be the honorary co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala. AFP

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

What does the 2025 Met Gala theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style really mean?

While looking at ways black style has shaped fashion, commentators worry it could be prime for cultural appropriation

Sarah Maisey

October 10, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender