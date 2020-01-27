Grammys 2020: Billy Porter wore a motorised hat and sparked the best memes

Billy Porter has been dominating the red carpet with eye-catching, headline-grabbing looks this awards season: but the actor raised the bar for the 2020 Grammy Awards when he wore a shimmering blue bodysuit and bolero by Scott Studenberg for Baja East, which was topped off (literally) with a motorised crystal curtain hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery.

The hat and its bejewelled fringe were remote controlled and opened and closed at the click of a button, giving Porter plenty of opportunities to serve his signature side eye, as the tassels exposed or hid his face.

"Such an incredible honour to be part of this Grammys look with Billy Porter," Sarah Sokol Millinery wrote on Instagram. Adding that Smooth Technology had engineered the fringe.

Billy Porter's meme appeal

Naturally, the look has prompted hundreds of incredible memes from fans on Twitter. The majority are quips or reflections on life as an introvert, avoiding awkward public situations. Others play off the outfit's undeniable sass, while a couple riff off getting food from a drive through, which is always relatable content.

Here are a few of our favourite Billy Porter at the Grammys-inspired memes:

1. 'Per my last email'

Me getting ready to reply, “per my last email” pic.twitter.com/ug5QhXwQqd — kevin (@kevin_glueck) January 27, 2020

2. Curtain twitcher

me opening the curtains when i hear my neighbors yellingpic.twitter.com/UGhjeZMIFQ — fairy crust (@fairycrust) January 27, 2020

3. The hat closes for these fools

4. Pass the popcorn

5. Oh to be a fly on that wall

Me as a lamp in Beyoncé’s house pic.twitter.com/kuT5YvQz1N — PrEPpa Pig (@ThereGoesTonio) January 27, 2020

6. Gelato trumps grumpiness

When you mad but your man asks if you wanna go get food https://t.co/4qeJOscGpY — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) January 27, 2020

7. Rhinestones would certainly improve the Maccas experience

the cashier at the mcdonald’s drive thru when i pull up pic.twitter.com/RTLgLhwVRr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 27, 2020

8. Cancelled

“Hey do you still talk to...”

Me: pic.twitter.com/wujDeIM3ER — Caleb (@caleb_bbb) January 27, 2020

9. 3, 2, done...

When I’m out with my friends and my social battery dies pic.twitter.com/qtK69OGael — 𝔎𝔴𝔢𝔢𝔫 𝔐𝔲𝔳𝔞💫✨ (@TheeKweenK) January 27, 2020

10. Fast forward

11. More McDonalds content

When he doesn’t let you order chicky nuggies pic.twitter.com/Kki0lZJU1D — ... (@GeoCast85) January 27, 2020

12. Tentative

Me coming out of my shell after sensing the energy is right. pic.twitter.com/RRgvhJVNNC — Cornelius Fudge Cake (@JoJoTyphoon) January 27, 2020

13. Every single time.

Me trying to avoid being social at a family event pic.twitter.com/nDGO4uBxS3 — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) January 27, 2020

_________________

Read more:

Seoul Town Road, tributes and Lizzo's flute: top Grammys moments

Grammy Awards honour Kobe Bryant with touching performance

Grammys 2020: all the looks from the star-studded red carpet

_________________

