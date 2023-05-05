Alia Bhatt: Priyanka Chopra helped calm my nerves before Met Gala debut

Alia Bhatt has revealed how nervous she felt before her first Met Gala in a behind-the-scenes video showing her getting ready for fashion’s biggest night.

In a video shared by Vogue, Bhatt reveals how Priyanka Chopra put her mind at ease as she has her make-up done for the event.

“I’m so socially awkward and so socially shy,” she said. “It’s so strange how I am literally in the movie business that requires you to be centre stage.”

However, she revealed that fellow actress Chopra helped settle her nerves ahead of the event.

“Priyanka and I were talking and she’s like: ‘You get in and you find us’,” she said. “I said definitely because I am going to need your help to go to the bathroom.”

She also sees her custom, bridal-inspired dress made by Nepalese-American couturist Prabal Gurung for the first time.

Gurung explains that the gown features 100,000 individual pearls, embroidered onto fabric sourced from Paris, and made in New York. “It’s a global gown,” he said.

Speaking of Bhatt wearing his dress for her Met Gala debut, he said: “It’s very personal to me, this particular moment. We’ve talked about this for a very long time, Alia and me. This dress for me signifies this beautiful, pure start in the international world. The Chanel brides are the most iconic brides.

“You know, us South Asians, we’ve always been here. But often, you know, we’ve felt like we didn’t get the mic or the table or any platform. So now to be embraced and not looked upon as heritage month entertainment but looked upon as a fabric of society and celebrated like that and seen like that, it just feels really great.”

Bhatt then discusses her excitement at seeing some fellow A-list names on the guest list.

“I feel very honoured, I saw the list of people going and it was so nice to see my name there, just below Ben Affleck, who I am a huge fan of,” she said. “And then I was like: 'Oh my god Justin Bieber is coming!’. I’m a big Bieber fan.”

Speaking after the event, Bhatt said the gown was inspired by a Chanel look worn by Claudia Schiffer.

“Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.

"A girl can never have too many pearls…"

See the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala