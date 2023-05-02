Met Gala 2023: The best fashion looks as stars pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion’s biggest night returned to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, as stars put their best fashion foot forward for the 2023 Met Gala.

This year’s gala paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and his influence — both subtle and obvious — was all over the red carpet.

Stars including Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins, Conan Gray and Cardi B chose to emulate the designer’s famous style, channelling a version of the starch white collars and skinny black ties that became his signature uniform.

Delevingne, for example, debuted short white hair, in a nod to Lagerfeld’s own, paired with a dramatic caped shirt and fingerless black gloves.

While Cardi B, who has become a staple of the gala, donned a custom black 3D floral gown by Chenpeng Studio, complete with a shirt and skinny tie.

Collins also opted for a look inspired by a deconstructed white shirt, featuring a long black train emblazoned with the word “Karl” in silver.

Elsewhere, some stars paid a more outlandish tribute to Lagerfeld, such as Jared Leto, who came dressed as the designer’s beloved cat Choupette. Leto, who has been known to attend the Met Gala in outlandish looks over the years, arrived on the red carpet in a mascot-esque Choupette costume, while Doja Cat also paid homage to the feline in a custom Oscar de la Renta look that featured a sequinned hood complete with cat ears.

Other stars chose to delve into the designer’s archives, pulling out vintage looks from his tenure at the likes of Fendi and Chanel. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for example, wore an angel-inspired white feathered gown from Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 2007 collection.

Despite rumours swirling ahead of the event, several members of the Kardashian family were in attendance at this year’s gala. Kim Kardashian, who last year stole the show in Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress, wore a custom look by Schiaparelli, with heavy pearl beading, in a nod to Lagerfeld’s love of pearls.

Her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a suit-inspired bodysuit by Marc Jacobs, with a flowing sequinned cape.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the looks from this year’s Met Gala