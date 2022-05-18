Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi sari on Cannes red carpet

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off in style and jury member Deepika Padukone brought glitz to the opening ceremony red carpet, wearing a gold and black sari for the event.

The ensemble, designed by Indian label Sabyasachi, features sequinned stripes and is part of the designer's Aakash-tara collection.

On Instagram, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer behind the eponymous label, said the Bengal tiger couture sari "celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens".

"The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier," he said. "The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze."

The Indian actress' look was completed with bold black eye make-up, a gold headband, chandelier earrings and stacks of rings.

“The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place,” Mukherjee's post reads. Padukone quoted the designer in her Instagram post, sharing details of the look.

Earlier in the day, the actress wore another Sabyasachi look to a jury members' photo call.

She wore pieces from the label's The Tropic of Calcutta resort collection, including a floral silk shirt, green wool trousers and a silk headband, which co-ordinated with her top. The look was completed with a Lucknow Rose necklace, which the designer described as "a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds".

Deepika Padukone arrives at the photocall for the jury at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Getty Images

Sabyasachi is the fashion house behind Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla's 2022 Met Gala look. Poonawalla wore a golden Sabyasachi sari on The Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet, with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset that curved over her head, and custom Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery pieces.

According to the label's Instagram, the sari "celebrates Indian craftsmanship" and the gold handcrafted piece is "embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliqued printed velvet".

Expand Autoplay Natasha Poonawalla in a Sabyasachi sari paired with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset. EPA

Mukherjee wrote of his design: “For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Poonawalla for the event, and her sari was draped by Dolly Jain.

On Instagram, draper and stylist Jain said she was "in awe of this Indian take on Gilded Glamour".

"To be able to witness such an iconic fashion-meets-art moment in New York, and be a small part of it feels truly surreal. Between the flowing drape of her bespoke embroidered gold Sabyasachi sari and the architectural lines of her armour-esque gold metallic Schiaparelli couture bustier, Natasha strikes a note that is both feminine yet strong, bold yet beautiful," Jain wrote.

Deepika Padukone on the red carpet during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in May 2010. EPA

In 2010, Padukone wore a Rohit Bal sari to walk the red carpet for the screening of On Tour during the Cannes film festival.

The gold and ivory ensemble was completed with a golden clutch, gold earrings and a bracelet.

Scroll through the gallery below for Deepika Padukone's Cannes red-carpet looks over the years: