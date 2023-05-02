Natasha Poonawalla's striking Met Gala 2023 tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette

She made waves at last year's Met Gala with her viral celestial-themed look. And this year, Indian businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla's geometric ode to Karl Lagerfeld is the talk of the town on one of fashion's biggest nights once again.

On Monday night, Poonawalla, 41, made an appearance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in a mirrored Schiaparelli gown with the bodice shaped like a cat's ears — a nod to Lagerfeld's famed feline Choupette.

Themed Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, this year's gala — one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-turning red carpet looks — and exhibition is an homage to the late designer and his influence.

Poonawalla's wasn't the only look that channelled Choupette. Actor Jared Leto turned up in a head-to-toe cat costume, while Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat wore a silver hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with cat ears and feline facial prosthetics.

Last year, Poonawalla pulled out all the stops attending the gala in a golden sari by Indian designer Sabyasachi, paired with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset that curved over her head. The look was accessorised with custom Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery pieces, and much in keeping with last year's theme Gilded Glamour.

Natasha Poonawalla in a Sabyasachi sari paired with an ornate Schiaparelli Couture corset. EPA

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and draped by sari expert Dolly Jain, the look was one of the most talked about of the evening.

“To be able to witness such an iconic fashion-meets-art moment in New York, and be a small part of it feels truly surreal,” Jain wrote on Instagram. “Between the flowing drape of her bespoke embroidered gold Sabyasachi sari and the architectural lines of her armour-esque gold metallic Schiaparelli couture bustier, Natasha strikes a note that is both feminine yet strong, bold yet beautiful.”

Poonawalla is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, and the wife of Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla. A regular at the Met Gala, she is known as much for her style choices as her jet-setting lifestyle and celebrity friends, often spotted at some of the biggest fashion events around the world.

Other Indians stars who attended the Met Gala included Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, in a dress by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, and Priyanka Chopra, who wore Valentino.

