Who wore it better? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in Valentino at Met Gala 2023

While Alia Bhatt channelled an all-white Chanel bride at the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, fellow Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra paid homage to the designer's love of black and white.

Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, wore matching monochromatic Valentino outfits to the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening.

Chopra channelled operatic glamour in a black strapless gown, long white gloves and a monochromatic cape, plus a bespoke Bulgari necklace with an 11.6-carat diamond.

Jonas, meanwhile, sported some jewels of his own, included a serpentine tie clip and a sparkling bracelet, as well as being dressed in head-to-toe black-and-white Valentino.

Citadel star Chopra — who straddles the worlds of Bollywood and Hollywood — is something of a veteran on the Met Gala red carpet, having first attended the event in 2017.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of her noteworthy looks over the years

Expand Autoplay Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala in 2017, when the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. EPA

This year, Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Italian brand Valentino, stuck with the monochromatic theme for his other Met Gala looks, too, dressing Rihanna in a silk faille dress with a five-metre train and silk faille cape.

Meanwhile, British actress Florence Pugh wore a white silk taffeta dress with a trailing black bow and an elongated black feather crown.

The bow, revealed the brand, was designed using 64 metres of silk, while Rihanna's cape included 30 camellias, 500 petals and 25 leaves.