Sabyasachi reveals details of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfits

Bollywood loves Sabyasachi. The design house has created wedding outfits for a number of high-power celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu and Soha Ali Khan. The latest It couple to turn to the brand's eponymous designer are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Soon after the duo shared images of their nuptials, Sabyasachi took to Instagram to reveal a detailed description of the elaborate wedding outfits and jewellery.

What the bride wore

Kaif goes classic with a red Sabyasachi bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.

The brand says she pays “homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots” with a veil custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver, electroplated in gold.

Kaif also wears a neck piece and earrings made from uncut diamonds in 22k gold, and detailed with hand-strung pearls, from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Here comes the groom

Vicky Kaushal donned an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and handcrafted gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.

His shawl is made from tussar georgette with a zari marori-embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa (padgi or headdress) is paired with a handcrafted kilangi.

Kaushal accessories the ensemble with a necklace with emeralds, brilliant-cut and rose-cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold, from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.