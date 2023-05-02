Here comes the Chanel bride: Alia Bhatt channels Claudia Schiffer at Met Gala

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most fashion-savvy party of the year on Monday evening.

Looking ethereal in an all-white gown by Nepalese-American couturist Prabal Gurung, Bhatt said the look was down to her fascination for “iconic Chanel brides”. As such, Bhatt followed the theme — inspired by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld — to a tee. She even referenced Lagerfeld's famed cat, Choupette, in an Instagram post explaining her look.

Bhatt shows off the train of her dress on the Met Gala stairs. Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

Bhatt wrote: “Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.

"A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look, which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.

Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”

Bhatt with designer Prabal Gurung. AP

Despite the Met's penchant for bold, even bizarre outfits, Bhatt's pristine look was hailed as a triumph, with many fans and fashion critics deeming it angelic. Even Nitasha Gaurav, the stylist responsible for Ranveer Singh's outlandish wardrobe, commented: “Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous.”

