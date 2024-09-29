IIFA Awards 2024 highlights: From Rekha's dazzling appearance to Shah Rukh Khan's charm

Some of the biggest names in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bollywood/" target="_blank">Bollywood </a>descended on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island this weekend to celebrate the best of the Hindi film industry at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/27/iifa-awards-2024-live-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"> IIFA Awards 2024</a>. True to form, the A-list stars put on a show as entertaining, colourful and dazzling as their films. Stars including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/14/i-could-be-a-bond-baddie-shah-rukh-khan-says-he-has-not-given-up-on-hollywood-dream/" target="_blank">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji and Kriti Sanon were in attendance, and the show, which started fashionably late as expected, did not disappoint – even though it was a very late night, with the ceremony wrapping up at 3am. Despite running for more than five hours, there was hardly a dull moment, as a coterie of stars entertained an almost-packed Etihad Arena. Here are five highlights from the night. Kapoor, who trained under famous the dancer Shiamak Davar, is known for his moves, so it was only fitting that he was one of the first acts of the night. The actor was greeted by cheering fans as he rode a motorbike from the floor to the stage. The performance began as a solo rendition of <i>Akhiyan Gulaab</i>, but quickly turned into a star-studded spectacle, as he brought on his colleagues, including Kriti Sanon for <i>Laal Peeli Akhiyaan</i>, Prabhu Deva for <i>Muqabla</i>, Bobby Deol for <i>Tera Rang Balle Balle</i> and Anil Kapoor for <i>Nach Punjaban, </i>to join him on stage for a short but exhilarating performance<i>.</i> Organisers spared no expense bringing together Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal to host the awards. Whether all three of them were on stage together, or combinations of pairs, the trio displayed great chemistry, ensuring there wasn't a single dull moment. Highlights included the lighthearted roasting, self-deprecating humour, dancing and a fight sequence between Kaushal and Khan. With his witty one liners and camaraderie, Khan demonstrated why he’s known across the industry as King Khan. Kaushal's recent film <i>Bad Newz</i> may have been slammed by critics, but it has produced the viral hit song <i>Tauba Tauba</i>, turning the actor into an overnight dancing sensation. It was almost inevitable that at some stage during the night the actor would perform the song, and he did not disappoint. Smooth, graceful and almost effortless, Kaushal did a short but sweet set after descending on to the stage from a platform. He also performed other hits including <i>Tere Vaaste</i>, <i>Jagga Jiteya</i> and <i>Bijli Bijli</i>. The set concluded on a high note with a performance of <i>Mere Mehboob</i>, for which a number of young dancers and Khan joined him on stage. Deol made a big come back to Bollywood with his brief but impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film<i> Animal</i>. After rising to fame in the 1990s, the actor all but disappeared from the big screen after a series of flops. In the past few years, he has gradually come back into the public eye, but his performance in <i>Animal</i> has firmly brought him back into the limelight. “Every actor's journey is not easy,” a tearful Deol said as the audiences began cheering and screaming his name even before he was announced as the winner. Performing his famous <i>Jamal Kuddu</i> step with a glass tumbler placed on his head, the actor bowed in gratitude, crediting his wife for standing by him during his darkest days. There has always been an air of mystery surrounding acclaimed golden era actress Rekha, as she is fiercely private about her personal life and has also mostly stayed away from the big screen. Ahead of the awards, the announcement of her performance was as surprising as it was exciting, and she did not disappoint. Dressed in pink and gold and adorned in Kundan-style jewels, the actress performed a medley of retro songs, including <i>Mohe Panghat Pe</i>, <i>Piya Tose Naina Laage Re</i> and <i>Inhi Logon Ne</i>, concluding with <i>Pardesiya</i>. The actress, whose set was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, was as graceful as she was almost five decades ago.