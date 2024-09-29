IIFA Awards 2024 winners list: Animal, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Shah Rukh Khan take home prizes

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/27/iifa-awards-2024-live-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">IIFA Awards 2024</a> took place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday night, bringing the glamorous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bollywood/" target="_blank">Bollywood </a>awards show to the UAE capital for the third consecutive year. Some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema walked the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/" target="_blank">green carpet</a>, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/12/18/shah-rukh-khan-dubai-bollywood-dunki/" target="_blank">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Kriti Sanon and Rekha. Hosted by Khan, director Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal, the awards featured performances by several artists, including actresses Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor and actor Shahid Kapoor and singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh. Performances aside, crowds gathered at the Etihad Arena to see who would take home the awards this year, and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer <i>Animal</i> was the biggest winner of the night. Here, we've rounded up the IIFA Awards 2024 winners. <b>Best picture: </b><i>Animal</i> <b>Best director: </b>Vidhu Vinod Chopra for <i>12th Fail</i> <b>Performance in a leading role (female):</b> Rani Mukerji for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/03/15/mrs-chatterjee-vs-norway-review-rani-mukerji-film-builds-melodrama-to-point-of-exhaustion/" target="_blank"><i>Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway</i></a> <b>Performance in a leading role (male): </b>Shah Rukh Khan for <i>Jawan</i> <b>Performance in a supporting role (female): </b>Shabana Azmi for <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani</i> <b>Performance in a supporting role (male): </b>Anil Kapoor for <i>Animal</i> <b>Performance in a negative role:</b> Bobby Deol for <i>Animal</i> <b>Music direction: </b>Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson and Harshvardhan Rameshwar for <i>Animal</i> <b>Playback singer (male): </b>Bhupinder Babbal for Arjan Valley for <i>Animal</i> <b>Playback singer (female): </b>Shilpa Rao for Chaleya for <i>Jawaan</i> <b>Best Lyrics: </b>Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal for <i>Animal</i> <b>Story (original): Ishita</b> Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy for <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani</i> <b>Story (adapted): </b>Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli and Vikas Divyakirti for <i>12th fail</i> <b>Debut director: </b>Karan Boolani for <i>Thank you for Coming</i> <b>Best debut: </b>Alizeh Agnihotri for <i>Farre</i> <b>Outstanding achievement in Indian cinema: </b>Hema Malini, for completing 50 years in the industry <b>Outstanding contribution to Indian cinema: </b>Jayantilal Gada, chairman and managing director of Pen Studios <b>Outstanding contribution to the growth of Indian cinema: </b>Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR Inox