Gaurav Gupta backstage at his latest Paris Fashion Week presentation. Photo: Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta backstage at his latest Paris Fashion Week presentation. Photo: Gaurav Gupta

Lifestyle

Luxury

The near-fatal fire that inspired Gaurav Gupta's latest fashion collection

Indian couturier and his partner Navkirat Sodhi were nearly killed when their Delhi home was engulfed in flame last year

Francesca Fearon

March 20, 2025